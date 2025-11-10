The Nightmare Is Over, Britney Spears Made Her Return To Instagram With An Inspirational Lingerie Post

Britney Spears is back like she never left us. The nightmare that gripped some over the reported deletion of her Instagram account has finally come to an end. Those who sounded the alarm can breathe a sigh of relief.

Everyone else who had witnessed the erratic behavior and the reports of a concerned family knew this day was coming. It was only a matter of time before the "Sorry, this page isn’t available to view" message would be replaced with more Britney content.

That happened on Friday when the pop legend made her triumphant return. If some reported swerving behind the wheel followed by a disappearing act on Instagram had you worried, there was no need to be.

This was always how it was going to play out. Britney took a little break, put on some lingerie and wrote up some inspiration for everyone.

"So much has happened this year, it’s crazy ... I try to live within my means and the book, ‘Draw the Circle’ is an incredible perspective. Get your ballerina [ballet shoes emoji], circle, and own your boundaries," she wrote.

What is she talking about? I don’t have a clue, but that's not the point. The point is she's back and all is right with the world again.

"It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple. I know there is a confusing side too," Britney continued. "The devil is in the details but we can get to that later."

You bet your ass the devil is in the details. Of course, there’s a confusing side; there always is. But we'll get to those details later. I can’t wait to see what lingerie change she makes in order to lay those details out.

No, I still don’t have a clue what she's talking about, but I don’t need to. I know she's back doing what she loves and that's all that matters. We don’t need a world where Britney Spears isn’t on Instagram.

That's far too dull for this guy. I want a direct line into the dancing in various states of dress and her inspirational thoughts given to us whenever the mood hits her. I don’t want anyone, including Britney Spears, to take that away from us.