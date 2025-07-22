Target Is Ending Longtime Shopping Perk And Customers Aren't Pleased

Target is daring customers to shop somewhere else, after they've announced that they will be getting rid of their price-match policy.

Beginning Monday, July 28, Target will no longer match competitors such as Amazon or Walmart when it comes to the price of their products. The store chain will continue to match prices internally among other Target stores, within a 14-day period.

TARGET WILL NO LONGER ALLOW PRICE-CHECKING FOR COMPETITORS

Since 2013, Target has allowed customers to request and receive a refund for the price difference if they find a cheaper price of the product at Amazon or Walmart. At the time, Target was the first brick-and-mortar store to offer price matching to online retailers. Walmart followed suit, until they stopped the policy in 2019. But this is 2025, nobody cares about 2019. All one is worried about is the present and right now many Target customers are not too pleased with the retail store selling out.

"This was like 90% the reason why people even preferred [Target]," one shopper tweeted.

"Some real geniuses at Target," another wrote.

In a statement Tuesday, a Target spokesperson said, "We've found our guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers, which reflects the great value and trust in pricing consumers see across our assortment and deals."

Well, Target, I would argue that maybe you wouldn't be as price-checked if your prices were as cheap as your competitors? Makes sense, no?

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TARGET'S NEW POLICY?

One thing about people these days is that they HATE change. A move like this can ruin a brand for quite some time, as the social media comments are already showing.

Who knows, maybe Target is banking on people being fed up with competitors like Walmart, who continue to piss their customers off by charging for guaranteed self-checkout options.

One thing is certain, the more games these large retail stores play, the more people are going to say the heck with it and head where else, but Amazon.