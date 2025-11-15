Tampon Tim Walz Is Still Bitching About His 'Racist' Flag

Tampon Tim Walz is, amazingly, still whining about his state's ‘VeRy rAcIsT fLaG!" Weird, I know. It’s so unlike the Libs to hone in on race. They almost always ignore it!

So, here's the deal. A few years back, Tim – after using the state flag of Minnesota for years without a peep – decided the flag was racist. He said it wasn't inclusive enough for his state.

That Minnesota is much more diverse now, and the picture of a Native American (Indigenous, as the wokes like to say) riding horseback away from a white settler wasn't gonna cut it anymore.

Naturally, he changed it. Some argue it now looks like a Somalian flag. Not me, but some.

Anyway, after a failed VP run and an overall embarrassing 2024, Tim is BACK in the headlines as we near the end of 2025, and he's STILL crying about his old state flag.

Amazing:

Tim Walz is the gift that keeps on giving

God, he's the best. They're all just so amazing. Every single Dem is the gift that refuses to stop giving. What did Cousin Eddy once tell Clark?

"It's the gift that gives all year long."

That's the Libs in 2025. Every day, they do – or say – something dumber. It's as impressive as it is pathetic.

"We had a racist flag!"

Huh? Imagine being that triggered by a flag! But, again, Tim wasn't triggered. He didn't give a shit. Still doesn't. He only changed it because he wanted to seem inclusive and woke and hip and progressive. That's it. I promise you, that's it.

It's all BS. Everything the Dems do and say is BS. It's all catering. It's all pandering. It's all gaslighting.

Nobody cared about Minnesota's state flag until after the world went to hell in 2020. That's when we all had to act super progressive for a while, until, of course, one side (Dems) took it way too far.

And now, here's Tim Walz in 2025, still whining about his racist flag and acting like he's some sort of American hero for making it look like complete ass.

Nice work, Tim. How are those bathrooms looking this year? Stocked up?!