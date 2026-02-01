Taking Your Clothes Off During A Tram Tour Is A Good Way To Get Kicked Out Of Universal Studios: WATCH

Universal Studios guests experienced an unscheduled nude performance from a man who took his clothes off during tram tour.

For those looking for a new exciting way to leave a theme park that both traumatizes fellow guests and earns them an extra perk, taking your clothes off in the middle of a ride and causing a scene will accomplish that.

Whoever said you can’t be a villain and a hero at the same time was not familiar with this man's game. He did it. He had it all on Saturday during a visit to Universal Studios that was cut short.

A fellow guest at the park named Gabriel took his video of the man taking his clothes off and rolling around on the ground during a tram tour to KTLA. He said the man "appeared to be under the influence" at the time.

"He began to roll on the floor and taunt employees from the side of the track," Gabriel told the news outlet.

"He then returned to the vehicle and that’s when he began to further disrobe in front of more than 150 guests, including women and children."

This Universal Studios Tram Ride Was Anything but "Tram-Tastic"

It took the park security 15 minutes to arrive on the scene. Far too long and a reason for Universal Studios to reevaluate how they handle guests who decide to put on nude shows in the middle of tram tours.

"We received apologies from the driver and the hosts of the experience and [I believe] that, although they did their best to handle the situation, procedures should definitely be reevaluated," he said. "It should not have been allowed to escalate to that level of intensity."

But the nude show and the everlasting memory of that day being burned into those who were there to witness it isn’t all that came out of it. Once the darkness of the naked man had cleared, the light was able to shine.

The light of express lane passes for guests and their entire party, according to Gabriel. He told KTLA, in a reference to the tram tour's motto, "It’s safe to say this was not a ‘Tram-tastic Day’ at Universal Studios."

It's true the tram tour was ruined, but all was not lost thanks to the warm embrace of those express lane passes.