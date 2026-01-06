Dad Gets Sucker Punched In Line For Ride At Disneyland After Confrontation Over Line Cutting

Welcome to Disneyland, aka "the happiest place on Earth," where you're never too far from a sucker punch to the face that leaves you bleeding and in need of stitches.

Last Tuesday afternoon, as the year 2025 was winding down, a one-sided fight broke out in line for the Indiana Jones Adventure. Allegations of line cutting ended with punches.

"A group of people were waiting in line at Indiana Jones when another group cut through the line to catch up with other family members," Anaheim Police Sgt. Matt Sutter told KTLA about the incident.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The line cutting led to a confrontation between two men that witnesses said turned physical with a sucker punch being delivered by the man who cut the line with his family.

The man on the receiving end of the punch was visiting the park with his family from Washington. A witness described what they saw on Reddit and tried to clear up some misconceptions about what took place.

"It lasted about 30 seconds and there were several people intervening to stop the guy. He managed to get some hits in even with people blocking," the witness wrote.

"Then he stepped back a bit so others did too. That’s when he jumped in for one last sucker punch, which drew blood, and then he ran off with his family following."

The Indiana Jones Adventure Sucker Puncher Is Still At Large

A woman claiming to be the man's husband responded to the post and shared a picture of his injury after he got it stitched up. She said her husband didn’t fight back because he didn’t want his family to get kicked out.

"Hey guys…soooo that was my husband was getting hit. He refused to hit back (which took a lot of discipline) because he didn’t want the rest of the family get kicked or us blacklisted," she said.

"My teen got videos of the guy hitting my hubby. The security and CM took care of my kids while I left with my hubby as he got checked out and got a wicked scar with serious dad lore."

According to police, the man who threw the sucker punch fled Disneyland after the incident and has not yet been contacted, although they believe they know who he is.

As for the man who took the sucker punch to the face, he was treated by first aid staff and spent the rest of the day at the park following the incident.