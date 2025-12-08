Wild Details Of Syria Disaster Rival Tom Clancy Story After Dictator's Fall

Bashar al-Assad might be content not running Syria, but former members of his inner circle reportedly are not.

Syria has been one of the most fascinating and tragic locations in the world since a horrific and brutal civil war started in 2011.

It came to a head when a lightning blitz by terrorist and current leader Ahmed al-Sharaa overthrew Assad in December 2024.

The stories over the past 14 years are something not even Tom Clancy could have cooked up. Now, it might be getting ready to kick off again with a new phase of the crisis.

Former Syrian leaders reportedly planning competing uprisings.

Assad currently lives a life of luxury in Russia, and has shown zero interest in returning to power. Life is good as a billionaire in exile.

The same can't be said for former insiders Kamal Hassan and Rami Makhlouf. Reuters published a fascinating report that the two are planning competing uprisings to regain control of the country. Even in exile, the chaos and drama continues.

Where are they plotting this uprising from? Russia!

Makhlouf, Assad's cousin, was a major financial figure in Syria worth billions before falling out of favor. Hassan was a ruthless intelligence official likely responsible for too many crimes to count during the war.

The two men allegedly claim to have thousands of loyalists and troops at their disposal, but I find that borderline impossible to believe. There's also a third possible option to launch an uprising.

Maher al-Assad — the fallen dictator's brutal brother and former commander of the Syrian 4th Armored Division.

Now, it is very possible Maher has people willing to fight for him, unlike the other two. Reuters reported he has yet to enter the coup/uprising game just yet.

The most fascinating part of the Reuters piece is the existence of 14 hidden command and control rooms build along the Syrian coast in the final days of Assad's regime.

The rooms are allegedly dispersed and stocked with weapons and communication systems. These 14 rooms would serve as the command and control node for a potential uprising.

Why has the current Syrian government not already completely destroyed them? Your guess is as good as mine. That would seem to be a day one activity after overthrowing a dictatorship.

Like I said above, not even Tom Clancy could have cooked up a situation with what we've witnessed and will further see in Syria. Coups are being planned from penthouses thousands of miles away with secret command and control structures and possibly thousands ready to fight.

I don't want to minimize the suffering and severity of the situation, but the movies and documentaries that will be made about the fall of the Assad regime are going to be incredible.

It's a situation unlike anything we've ever seen in modern times in the Middle East. The fact Assad, apparently, doesn't even care and is now a gamer makes it all the crazier.

What do you think about the situation that the world has watched unfold in Syria? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.