'60 Minutes' Interview With Syria's New Dictator Includes Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Line: WATCH

Ahmed al-Sharaa took power in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa's appearance on "60 Minutes" turned into must-watch TV.

Al-Sharaa, a terrorist leader with HTS, took power in Syria after successfully pulling off a lightning blitz on Damascus and former dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Assad is now reportedly playing video games nonstop in exile. Al-Sharaa is ruling over a fractured country and rubble.

There's been a hard push to legitimize him, and that includes making the rounds in the media. His "60 Minutes" appearance was gold.

"60 Minutes" interview with Syria's new leader goes viral.

Al-Sharaa spoke with Margaret Brennan on the show, and was asked about Trump calling him "handsome" and "tough" and a man with a "strong past."

She seemed to be borderline fawning over him, and he hit her with one of the funniest responses I've seen from a world leader in a long time.

You can watch the incredible exchange below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Al-Sharaa was also asked about his terrorist background, and wanted everyone to know he was just a teenager at the time.

That's certainly one hell of a spin. You can watch that remark around 5:20 in the video below.

What a wild world we're all living in. Ahmed al-Sharaa is a legit full-blown terrorist responsible for heinous crimes. The United States wanted him dead so badly at one point that there was a $10 million bounty on his head.

Now, he's wearing a suit and tie on "60 Minutes" borderline spitting game. Life sure does come at you fast, especially in the Middle East.

One day you're one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. Next, you're asking a "60 Minutes" reporter if she doubts all the praise that's been poured on you.

The tweet saying he thought he was on a dating show seems to sum it up well.

On a serious note, I hope the good people of Syria are able to turn their lives around after years of horrific war and oppression. It's a country rich in history and its people don't deserve what they've endured. Do I think a terrorist leader running a country is a good thing? Absolutely not, but maybe al-Sharaa will shock us all. What do you think the future of Syria looks like? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.