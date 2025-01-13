Sydney Thomas Was Spotted On The Golf Course With Nick Saban After Revealing An SEC Coach Slid Into Her DMs

Sydney Thomas sent social media into an insane frenzy on Sunday when a story written by yours truly took off on Twitter. What can I say, the internet loves Sydney Thomas and Sydney Thomas loves the internet.

She revealed during a recent podcast appearance that an unnamed "SEC football team coach" had slid into her DMs after her night on Netflix as the Ring Girl for the night of fights on the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight card.

Thomas said that the coach dropped a "Roll Tide" and she didn’t reveal much else, adding, "So I'm not going to say what coach it was, but they’re an Alabama fan, now at least. We’ll let everyone else figure that out for themselves, who it was."

See, I told you she loved the internet. She gave just enough information for Twitter to run wild, and run wild they did. There was speculation about the identity of the unnamed SEC coach pouring in from all corners of social media.

Much like the speculation in the comments of the original TikTok video, a lot of people believe that it's none other than Lane Kiffin. To me, the more I think about it, it's too obvious.

It's probably an assistant somewhere, but there's a good chance we will never get a name, at least not from Thomas, who doesn’t seem interested in outing the SEC coach.

Sydney Thomas spotted rubbing shoulders with legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban

That doesn’t mean she's not going to have some fun with it. Again, all indications are that Thomas enjoys the entertainment that can be found on the internet as much as the next person.

So, of course, while she's out on the golf course at the Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic, the University of Alabama student is going to snap a picture with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

The caption is perhaps a hat tip of sorts to her now-viral DM admission. Thomas wrote, "out on the course today with the GOAT #rolltide."

I don't get any of the haters that go after her for her viral success. She was at the right place at the right time and hasn’t backed away from all the attention.

Thomas has put in the work and is reaping the rewards. She's tossing out chum to social media left and right. Providing entertainment of this level isn’t worthy of hate.

Life’s too short for all that. Have some fun with it and let her ride her internet stardom as far as it will take her. Next stop, the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Roll Tide.