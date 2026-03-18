Sydney Sweeney's Back In Lingerie With Lace Bra, Thong & Corset Promises Proving There's No Slowing Her Down

If Sydney Sweeney's haters had their way, the latest announcement involving her lingerie brand SYRN would be that it has all come crashing down around her. As quickly as it rose, it would've all disappeared.

The sky would be falling, there would be children crying in the streets. It would be pure chaos and pandemonium everywhere you look. That's not at all what has taken place. Her lingerie brand is alive and well.

On Wednesday, the announcement from Sydney and the accompanying elite marketing content proved that. There's another drop arriving next week, and she has some promises for those who are buying up all her products.

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They've stocked back up on lace bras, thongs and corsets. There are new colors too, with new silhouettes. Business is good.

"The lace bras, thongs and corset you couldn’t stop wearing are coming back in new colors along with new silhouettes you’re about to be obsessed with," the SYRN post announcing the Seductress Drop 2 said.

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That was punch one of a one-two combination that stopped folks in their tracks. There was a follow-up announcement that's going to be found in the pop culture history books one day.

Sydney had a new bra to introduce, which is similar to one of the brand's bestsellers. It's part of the second drop of the Seductress set.

The post reads, "Meet The Starlet Halter Unlined Bra in color Pout. Made with the same lace and fit from our best selling Show Off Bra but with a new halter look."

That is some introduction to a new product. It's nothing new for Sydney Sweeney. It's part of her unstoppable approach to lingerie sales.

We'll look back on this one day and realize the history that we witnessed as it was unfolding. A story to pass along to the grandkids.

Just when you thought she couldn’t top what she's already delivered, she does it again and again and again.

That's why the haters can’t stand it and why they can’t stop her.