Sydney Sweeney's New Movie Features Graphic Sex Scenes, Absurd Plot Twists

"The Housemaid" has earned more than $336 million at the global box office.

Sydney Sweeney's new movie "The Housemaid" is absolutely wild.

Basic info:

Plot: THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins

Director: Paul Feig

Rating: R for strong/bloody violent content, sexual assault, sexual content, nudity and language

Source material: A book written by Freida McFadden.

Currently in theaters and available to rent on streaming.

"The Housemaid" is not for the faint of heart.

There has been serious buzz surrounding "The Housemaid" prior to it hitting theaters on December 19, 2025. It's not hard to understand why. The cast is stacked with Sydney Sweeney leading the way. She's become one of the biggest stars in the world, but let's be honest.

She hasn't had a monster box office success in a minute or two. That changed with "The Housemaid." The film has earned more than $336 million at the global box office as of February 10, 2026.

I'd heard from a handful of people that the movie was absolutely wild. So, my fiancée cooked a great dinner Monday night, and we decided to rent it on Apple TV+ for $20.

I had no idea what to expect. I knew it was based on a book, but I obviously never read it. The trailer indicated it was going to be a sexually-charged psychological thriller.

Folks, that's putting it lightly. "The Housemaid" is bonkers and off the wall.

The plot revolves around a housemaid named Millie (Sweeney) who is on parole and takes a job with a wealthy New York family as the live-in help.

The wife Nina (Seyfried) immediately comes off as a scheming psycho while the husband, Andrew (Sklenar), comes off as the more rational and caring person.

The tension is off the charts right from the jump as Nina begins playing mental and psychological games with Millie. Very little is what it appears on the surface.

That's where the mystery unfolds. Who is this rich couple? Why is Nina such an unhinged crazy person? Is Andrew the saint he appears to be? Why does Millie have a serious criminal record? So many questions that need to be answered and appear pretty much from the jump.

I won't lie. It's incredibly captivating. I'd also heard that the film featured some wild sexual content. That's 100 percent true.

There is a sex scene featuring Sydney Sweeney that is about as R-rated as it gets. Do not watch this movie with kids even in earshot of the TV, and definitely not if they're in the room. I was shocked when the scene started, and I even had a heads up it was coming.

I guess it's safe to say Sydney Sweeney isn't shy, and I'll leave it at that.

Now, I don't want to spoil the ending, and I won't do that here. What I will say is that once the curtain is pulled back, the big reveal about what's going on isn't overly surprising. I called it about halfway through the movie, and my fiancée did the same.

The reveal itself isn't a bombshell. It's the way it's done that is both wild and downright comical. Teeth are being pulled out, there's a stabbing, plenty of blood and much more.

The ending also sets up the possibility of more films. I honestly don't know if that's the plan or not, but it's clear the door is wide open for sequels. Given the box office success, I'd be surprised if Lionsgate didn't attempt to pump as much money out of the well as possible.

Overall, "The Housemaid" was a very entertaining and fun ride. Absurd? Without question. Worth watching? No question. Have you seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.