Sydney Sweeney Rounds Out NYC Trip Without A Top On, World's Most Flexible Gymnast Beat Bama & Indiana Wins

Down goes Ohio State

The Big Ten Championship delivered. I left what turned out to be an insane comeback win by the Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers affiliate) early to catch this game.

It was 3-1 about halfway through the third period and the Rochester Americans looked like they were on their way to skating away with a win when we headed for the exit.

Ohio State and Indiana were about to kickoff and I started watching the first few minutes of the game on my phone as we headed home.

I looked over at the Checkers game, and it was 3-2, then a few minutes later it was tied up and headed to overtime. In overtime, the Checkers scored and won.

The comeback was complete. My wife and I, who hadn’t been out in a while by ourselves, missed it. She would have missed it anyway had we stayed.

She spent most of the evening coloring on her phone, hoping that if a puck made it into the seats that I would be quick enough to get in the way of it before it hit her.

Missing out on a minor league hockey team's comeback win would have stung a little if we left and there wasn’t a Big Ten Championship game on. Clearly, we were keeping the Checkers from scoring anyway. And the night wasn’t a complete loss.

No. 2 Indiana would go on to hand No. 1 Ohio State their first loss of the season, and we had a pretzel dinner followed by a mini donut dessert before we bounced.

I said it last week when the Buckeyes beat Michigan, they left unfinished business in Ann Arbor. You can’t do that and expect to win the Big Ten Championship.

That half of a loss that I gave them is going to be something the Buckeyes need to shake off before the College Football Playoff. I don’t know if they can.

They didn’t plant the flag when they had a chance and there has to be concern among Ohio State fans that it could cost them a shot at going back-to-back.

The fact is that this isn’t the same Buckeye team that was able to turn a late-season loss into fuel for a run at a National Championship. Ryan Day knows it.

Look at the look on his face here after he decided to attempt a game-tying field goal on 4th and 1 deep in Indiana's territory. Last year's team would have gone for it in that situation and tried to come away with a touchdown. You hate to see it.

OSU

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

I had a different take on Ryan Day's insistence his team not show up Michigan after the big win: Win with class.

It also had a subliminal message that "This game just isn't as important to us as it is to you."

I mean, if Michigan's players feel the need to disrespect an opponent after winning, that means they don't actually EXPECT to win - that the win itself is such a surprise that it just isn't enough.

In contrast, Ohio State expects to win. Every year.



Plus, the Michigan players looked ridiculous rushing out to protect their "M" after what they did last year in Columbus - only to have nothing to protect.

I grew up in the suburbs of Dayton, and my grandmother lived just a mile or so from the Kinsey residence, so I know what it means to hate that team up north ...

SeanJo

I get it. The whole win with class argument. But bottom line, they made a huge deal about playing Michigan, and they left with unfinished business.

The half of a win (and half of a loss) by not planting the flag carried over and cost them the Big Ten Championship, which you really hate to see.

Bigfoot Christmas

Before we get to the rest of the emails, I want to sneak this new Christmas song in. It's one that captures the holiday spirit and happens to have a Bigfoot in it.

Be careful though it is catchy, and you could find yourself singing it instead of one of your other favorites. I know we'll be adding it to the rotation and playing it on Christmas Day this year.

Cars, Kiffin, and Other Thoughts

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Great work on Sunday (and bullpen) Screencaps as always. Some thoughts:

1. My sister and I shared a 1990 candy apple red Ford Escort, paint faded (it was a flaw among a lot of Fords that year), A/C died (big problem in South Florida), but it got great gas mileage. But as a buddy said, you’ll need to wear a paper bag over your head while driving it. My sister took it to college and I think got rid of it at around 125K miles.

2. My Mom had a 1989 Ford Probe that ran FOREVER. I bought a used one in 1995 (same year, but stick shift and low mileage thanks to snowbirds parking cars in their garages for half the year), but I had nothing but trouble and got rid of it a couple of years later.

3. Love the Nissan XTERRA, and my Aunt drove her 06/07 until maybe 2 years ago. I had bad luck with my 2003 one (also stick shift), or ran it too hard (I was putting 25-30K miles a year at one point due to working video production all over Florida). About everything went after about 150,000 miles (except the engine) so I got a used Rogue that ran a long time. And after 15 years of driving stick shift (the cheap versions of cars used to be manual, including window and locks), I was actually happy to have an automatic with the Rogue. Now I lease a Tesla Model Y, fun car!

4. Kiffin: He seems to be back to doing what he did that got him fired a few times. He rehabbed his image at MY Florida Atlantic. At this point, if he doesn’t win the championship, he might be back with the Owls.

5. It reminds me of the waiting and wondering when LeBron chose Miami (those 4 years are still incredible) and even when he went back to Cleveland in 2014. Kept everyone guessing…

Have a great Sunday and week ahead!

- Gen X Warren M.

High Mileage Cars

- Robert writes:

I once had a job that required me to travel (drive), but my employer didn't provide a company car. This in mind, I bought a new, 2005, Altima SE (like the one pictured), with a six-cylinder engine. I opted for the six-cylinder engine over the four-cylinder because over the life of the car, it would turn fewer RPMs and extend the engine life. (At least, that was my thinking.) Ten years and 300,000 miles later the car was still running strong.

Before I drove it to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for a year of active duty in 2013, I replaced the headlights, taillights, and turn signals, and I finally replaced the spark plugs. Except for tires, brakes, routine oil changes and transmission service, this is all the work I ever did to the car, and when I sold it in 2015 to my friend, it was still running strong. Ten years after he bought it, my friend still drives it. I see it every year when we attend the Kings Royal, and I always wonder if I should have kept it.

CF Championship Weekend Meat

- Galen in Sunset Beach writes:

Hey Sean Jo,

I was able to sit back and enjoy the CFB Conference Championship games this weekend. No pressure on me since my Vols imploded last weekend and a couple of times before.

Rain for over 2 days, so I thought I would experiment indoors with Bacon Wrapped BBQ Chicken Lollipops. They were a little labor intensive, but well worth it! Goes well with Buffalo Trace…duh.

SeanJo

Well done Galen. I too, was able to sit back and not have to worry about Penn State blowing another game against a ranked opponent.

Watching Ohio State lose was a lot of fun, especially when it's a close game, and they get their hearts ripped out.

-----------

That's all for this week. Be careful with the Bigfoot Christmas song. It's a lovely story about Christmas and finding new friends.

I know it's December, but I still want to see your meat. I know the year-round folks are still firing up the grills.

