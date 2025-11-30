Instagram Star Jadelyn Music Puts Herself Under The Tree, Diletta Leotta Stops By & Ohio State Beat Michigan?

The vehicle mileage from the Screencaps community is through the roof this week

Did Ohio State really beat Michigan?

Technically, at the end of the game on Saturday, the score was 27-9 Ohio State over Michigan. The Buckeyes had gone to Ann Arbor and finally defeated the Wolverines after four straight losses.

But Ohio State's attempt to plant the flag after the game was stopped, and it was stopped by none other than their head coach, Ryan Day.

If you remember last year, there was a lot of crying by Buckeyes players after Michigan beat them, then planted a flag on their field. There was no redemption for that and because of that I'm only counting this as half of a win.

And that's not because I was rooting for Michigan. If there was a way for both teams to have lost that game, that would have been the perfect outcome.

So go ahead and take that 12th win if you want it, I'm putting an asterisk next to it. I'm also putting an asterisk on this weekend's college football action.

I would have loved to have seen some unranked teams beating ranked teams madness to end the regular season. There was only one, albeit a potentially impactful one, when Cal beat No. 21 SMU on Saturday night. I'll take it.

Jim T in San Diego thought there were some high mileage vehicles in the Screencaps community and he was right.

- Joe writes:

Sean,

About vehicles with high mileage, a friend of mine drive a ‘97 Camry until it had over 435k miles. He did all the maintenance himself for the decade he owned it. The XLE model he had was basically a Lexus-badged Toyota and that’s why it lasted as long as it did.

He ended up selling it for $1,500 a couple years ago.

High mileage vehicles

- Bert writes:

Greetings, SeanJo,

Been an Outkick fan since Clay took over the national airwaves way back in 2012 or somewhere around then. I was not initially happy when they replaced Andy Furman and Mike North with Clay's show but the more I listened the more he grew on me.

We have a 2007 Honda Odyssey that has over 300k miles. It's been a very reliable vehicle and we've never had any major issues with it besides regular maintenance. That little 'tan van' has been through alot and just keeps on ticking!

Have a great Turkey day! We have so much to be thankful for!

Miles

- Steve writes:

Sean,

2003 Toyota Matrix. 211,000 miles and still going strong. Paid off years ago. This car survived 3 teenagers separately learning to drive, and also each of them treating it as "their car" in their high school senior years. Keanu Reeves likes that I drive in the Matrix!

Mileage

- Gary writes:

My 1994 Toyota 4WD pickup with the 3.0 liter engine (not the 2.4 liter) has 418,266 miles and just keeps rolling. This is my going to town rig, my hunting rig, and until I retired last year, my commuting rig. I was doing 85 miles a day for a lot of years. Just won’t quit. Love that truck.

Car mileage

- Glyn writes:

Hi Sean,

You do a great job, Thanks.

300k on Ford Explorer, 300+k on Honda Pilot. Both sold very fast to people that loved the car.

Regards

Glyn

vehicles and mileage

- Kirk in Texas writes:

Sean,

appreciate the work you put in on the caps as always. i have had very good success with all of my vehicles. I started out with a 1985 ford f-150 that i bought from my brother and ran it over 350k miles. i sold it after i bought my 99 dodge ram. i had given the ram to my son to drive and he got t-boned and the truck was destroyed it had 327,589 at its demise last year. I had a 2006 honda accord that i put 366,250 on that i gave to my brother; he later sold it off. my current 2019 bmw x1 has 170k on it and my 2024 bmw has 61k on it. recommendations - synthetic oil is a must, and k & n air filters have been very good to me. i keep logbooks on all of my vehicles that i note any thing that is done to the vehicle, whether it is as simple as tightening the lug nuts, to filter changes, to oil changes etc. the log book helps to know when the last time something was done. have things gone wrong? of course, but other than the wreck of the dodge, nothing was catastrophic, and anything that had to be done that was costly was an inconvenience, but it beat 48, 60, or 72 months worth of payments.

You want mileage? I got mileage

- Patrick writes:

I put 540,000 miles on a 2002 GMC Sonoma before I had to put it down in 2015.

A couple of the shots of the odometer to follow - the guys who serviced my truck for years even took photos of the odometer to send to their friends.

Car miles

- Adam in Baltimore writes:

Sean,

I put 353k on a 2006 Infiniti FX35. Great car - original engine and tranny and nothing too major ever came up. They stopped making that model so I went with the replacement - QX70. Just passed 100k and looking forward to many more miles.

Most miles

- Bill from Middle TN writes:

SeanJo,

Thanks for stepping in. This won’t be the most, but my 1999 Toyota 4Runner has 328K and still going strong.

High miles

- JJ writes:

I sold a couple 2000 silverado 1500's, one with 360,000+ miles on unmolested 5.3 motor, and one with 280,000 miles on unmolested 5.3 motor, both 4x4 driven in MN, SD, and ND. Body's were rusted out only reason. Big regret now but oh well, currently driving 2018 silverado 1500 with 117,000+ miles on it also unmolested 5.3 motor. No I do not baby them, but I don't beat on them either. Regular oil changes, regular maintenance. Highly recommend plugging in a chip to shut off cylinder deactivation on 5.3 motors with those systems, that's why I miss my 2000's.

Mileage

- Mark S writes:

Hey Sean

I’ll jump in on the mileage topic. I have a 2014 Town and Country that just broke 500,000 in October of this year. Original motor and tranny along with a pic to verify. Keep up the great work!

High Mileage

- Mark writes:

My son. who lives in Atlanta, has a 2011 Nissan Xterra that has 316K miles and still going strong, Changed the oil every 5,000 miles as well as the tires and brakes is the only maintenance he has ever done to it.

1991 Ford Escort with 300k+ miles

- Jaime writes:

Hello Sean,

Part-time reader out here in CA. Always great work with your columns. Throwing in my 1991 Ford Escort LX Hatchback into the 300k+ vehicle discussion Known by friends and family as THE Ford Escort.

Bought new Dec 1990 "Sold" it for $50 after the 3rd clutch gave out in July 2014. Final mileage tally: 364,666 Attached pictures are on the "last day". Ufff, that day hurt.

A/C didn't work

Radio didn't work

Cruise Control didn't work

Rear window defroster didn't work

Heater had been bi-passed

Tachometer would just peg out to 9k rpm once it got past 3k.

Speedometer would sometimes flake out

Gas gauge would sometimes stick, had to reset trip odometer and watch for 360miles as refuel trigger

Dashboard was dark at night except for arrow light that blipped on when you were supposed to clutch and gear up.

Plenty of memories in that piece of junk. Folks scoffed in mid 2000's we me still driving it around. Scoffing stopped when gas hit $5 back then. Karma :D

That 1991 Escort was the first joint motor Ford with Mazda. 2019 February Junior buys.....a Mazda 3 Hatchback. Circle of life.

Thanks Sean, keep up the GREAT work

SeanJo

Jim hit the nail on the head. He knew there were folks out there putting up some serious mileage on their vehicles.

Assuming I didn’t miss any in my inbox, I think the 540,000 Patrick put on a 2002 GMC Sonoma back in 2015 has the current top spot.

If you can top that or even get in the ballpark, send it my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Let's get to the bottom of the Christmas decorations debate.

The results of the "When do you put up your Christmas decorations? Before or after Thanksgiving?" poll are clear. The after Thanksgiving Grinch assholes defeated the pre-Thanksgiving heathens fairly easily.

I'm shocked, I thought it would be much closer. We're a tree up before, outdoor decorations after family, but there are some hardcore Grinches who take the tree being up as a slight against Thanksgiving.

I don’t see it that way at all. The tree takes nothing away from the Thanksgiving Day experience, but to each their own.

Christmas Decorations

- Mark from NC writes:

SeanJo,

Don’t apologize about not taking your Christmas decorations down until after the new year…..YOU are doing correctly. The 12 Days of Christmas BEGINS on Dec. 25 and ends on Jan. 6th Epiphany. Those who rush to take decorations down ON Dec. 25th are the heathen who are celebrating for the wrong reason, IMHO. It’s the SEASON, not a DAY.

Thanks

Christmas Decorations

- Bob writes:

Hi, Sean. Hope you had a great Thanksgiving.

I'm one of those who thinks the Christmas decorations don't go up until after Thanksgiving. I think it is your colleague Zach who insists on showing respect to Thanksgiving. I agree.

On the other hand, I leave my lights on and my decorations up through the 12 days of Christmas that end on Epiphany.

I'm sad that other than seasonal car ads, Christmas seems to fall off the cliff on the 26th.

Warm regards,

Bob

Kiffin

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Isn't pursuing Kiffin as your next coach kind of like courting Elizabeth Taylor? It's not just that neither is exactly loyal, it's that they're not even reliable. Who would hire a coach who, at the very least, is at least entertaining the idea of abandoning his team for the playoffs?



It's like marrying the person you were having an affair with - can you ever really trust them?

SeanJo

You're not calling him a hoe, are you? Lane Kiffin doesn’t appreciate such comparisons.

Much like courting Elizabeth Taylor, there is fun to be had with Lane as your team's head coach. As a fan of a team with an interim coach, I'd take him in a second, even if he was going to turn around and break my heart.

-----------

That's it, another Sunday in the books. Hopefully it's a day of recovering from Thanksgiving by sitting on the couch and watching some football.

Keep the high mileage coming, if there are any others out there. And as always, I want to see your meat. Send it and anything else you'd like my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.

