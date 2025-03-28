Sydney Sweeney Doing Her Best Mermaid Has The Internet Talking, Maggie Sajak Selfies & Arkansas Blew It Late

Arkansas blew a double-digit second-half lead

If you're making a run late in the NCAA Tournament, you can’t go around blowing double-digit leads. Arkansas did just that and after Texas Tech took them to overtime, the Razorbacks are heading home empty-handed.

We weren’t meant to have a 10-seed advance and cause any chaos late in March. It wasn’t meant to be. Texas Tech never quit and impressively erased a late double-digit lead to force overtime. It's going to be a long weekend for Razorbacks fans.

The other game I had my eye on was the Arizona-Duke game. In the first half, the Wildcats hung around, but just couldn’t keep the game close. Arizona's Caleb Love dropped 35, but it wasn’t enough and, unfortunately, the Blue Devils are on to the Elite 8.

What a comeback by Texas Tech. They advance to play Florida on Saturday and Duke will face Alabama. We've got four more games tonight and, for some reason, not a full slate of MLB action.

There are just a handful of games today and they don’t start until 4pm eastern. Maybe they built-in a slow day after Opening Day into the schedule to work out all the kinks with their app.

That's right, MLB had widespread issues with their app on Opening Day. It's more likely they lightened up the schedule the day after Opening Day as yet another middle finger to their fans.

Try as they might to ruin the game, we still have moments like this one when "Mr. Opening Day" Tyler O'Neill hits a home run. It was his sixth consecutive Opening Day with a homer.

I don’t like that he did it in an Orioles uniform, but the Yankees took home a win to start the season and at the end of the day all I want is for them to fill up the win column and get another ring.

What are Australians up to?

They're downing beers through dingo sticks, of course. What else would Australians be doing this time of year?

Wanna Talk About The Office?

- Chris B. in Florida writes:

Hey, Sean — Been meaning to send you this but I wanted to wait until you were desperately pleading for emails.

I’m not a big Office fan. Not sure I’ve ever watched a whole episode, although I do enjoy a clip every now and then. That said: I feel like it’s popular because it was the first show of its kind to be easily meme-able, stream-able, and clip-able. There are a lot of overrated shows out there *ahem Friends ahem* but I can’t think of one that has as small of an audience that is keeping it alive. Just a theory. What do you think?

SeanJo

Well, desperately pleaded for emails is a bit of a stretch. I did mention there was a light day. As far as The Office is concerned, that could very well be true.

But I was always told that it was funny. Then I sit down to watch and do no laughing whatsoever. That's not to say that I haven’t laughed at it, but for the most part the laughs are very, very few and extremely far between.

That’s part of the reason I reached out. I wanted someone to say here are the funny ones. I watched an entire episode of one of the funny ones, and I'm still not convinced.

This never gets old

- Paul in Cincy writes:

You’re doing a great job handling things while Joe lounges on Spring break!

SeanJo

Thanks, Paul, for the support. I appreciate it. It's not easy to fill in for Joe, but I do my best whenever I'm asked to do so.

For those who missed it, Zach included the clip of Mr. Mehof's interview in Nightcaps yesterday. He was the first customer at a new Publix and brought his friend "John Pork" along with him.

As Paul said, the Jack Mehof joke never gets old.

greetings

- Charles writes:

Hey Sean (M. Rivera),

Happy spring break, March Madness, etc. As always great job with the call to the bullpen for SCs while Joe gets some well deserved R&R. Speaking of March Madness, we visited Wichita for the first and second rounds. Curious how the other host cities did and if any SC readers made visits elsewhere? I must say Wichita did one heck of a job as a host city!

Also curious about the following:

Is the gazebo finished? Any pics? I may have missed them but curious how the final project ended up?

How is your bracket? Busted or still in play?

Is Mrs. Joseph sick of basketball? My wife recently asked "Aren't you basketballed out?" My reply "Nope, we're just getting started."

SeanJo

Hey Charles. The gazebo is finished. I haven’t shared any pictures of it. If I remember to, I'll grab one some time today.

The bracket stays busted. I make selections with my heart and not my brain. Congratulations on Texas Tech's overtime win. I won’t root for them, so their run can continue!

Mrs. Joseph hates basketball. It's one of her least favorite sports. So she's beyond sick of it. I'm with you, I'm just getting started.

This and that

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Responding to Jeff B.'s note about his state legislators playing games on their tablets during legislative sessions: Would you rather have them paying attention and passing more laws to regulate your life?

Unfortunately, that's how politicians (mostly) measure their effectiveness: How many new laws did they help pass? After all, farmers farm, plumbers plumb, and legislators legislate. Today, there's almost no area of modern life that isn't regulated by a federal, state or local law.

I'd rather these idiots be playing Words With Friends (or, if they're Matt Gaetz, passing around nude photos on their cell phone) than passing yet more laws.

Also:

I know it was revenge against Marge Schott's dumb quotes to a reporter (who cold-called the late Reds owner and asked her for her views on Hitler - it's not like Marge was bringing this stuff up; she was just a lonely old lady who used her car dealership money to save the local baseball franchise and was far too accommodating to a press that was out to take her down) to take away the Reds' honor of hosting Opening Day before anyone else, but that tradition needs to come back simply to mark the fact that the Reds are the oldest professional baseball franchise. Cincinnati knew how to host the first game of the season each year - the stadium (whether at Crosley or Riverfront) would be gloriously decked out in patriotic bunting, schools would be closed for the day as far north as Dayton, and that game, at least, would sell out no matter how bad the team was that year.

SeanJo

That's a fair point, Jim, although they're going to vote on something, aren’t they? It's not like they've put them in a room and handed them tablets to keep them quiet. Which I'd be all for.

They're passing the laws anyway.

I'm with you on the Reds being the first game every year. They should get back to doing all of that. Close the schools and fill the stadium, the Reds are playing the first game of the season.

Tournament & IGs

- John from SD sends:

At least we had one close/great game last night. Arkansas had its chance, too bad, would’ve loved to see a 10 seed still in. The other games, not so much. Yes, just like almost all of us, wanted Duke to be out of the tournament. Looking forward to Friday’s games.

Once again, great IGs after the initial usuals.

Three more days to go! Keep up the great work!

SeanJo

Thanks for the email and the support John.

It would’ve been nice if Arkansas could have advanced, but they didn’t deserve it. You can’t blow leads like that and be rewarded with the win.

I'm looking forward to the games tonight as well and, hopefully, a weekend that ends Duke's season. That would make the weekend.

----------

That's all for Friday's edition. Don't work too hard out there and be sure to sneak out a few hours early. I've got Saturday morning to cover for Joe, then back to my regular schedule.

Joe will be back, rested and ready to go, on Monday morning. Keep the emails coming. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

