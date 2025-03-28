Whew, Pig: Arkansas Chokes Away Elite Opportunity As Texas Tech Wins NCAA Tournament Thriller

I hope you all did not go to bed late Thursday night thinking Arkansas had its game against Texas Tech in the bag with a sixteen-point lead in the second half. If you did, unfortunately, you missed one of the craziest comebacks in NCAA Tournament history thanks to the Red Raiders' 85-83 win.

Just when we thought the Colorado State vs. Maryland game might turn into the best ending of the tournament, Texas Tech decided to throw their name into the hat for best game this postseason.

As Arkansas led by double-digit points with just over ten minutes remaining in the game, Texas Tech put together a 16-3, leading to a game-tying shot from JT Toppin that sent this crazy game into overtime. In perfect form, Kevin Harlan once again delivered a magnificent call of the shot.

But obviously we weren't done, with Texas Tech holding all the momentum as they headed to overtime. After going back-and-forth, it was Darrion Williams who hit the game winner for the Red Raiders, sending them to the Elite Eight in dramatic fashion.

Arkansas Chokes Game Away In Second Half. John Calipari Reacts

It's one thing to lead by sixteen points in the first half, but Arkansas, up thirteen points with 4:22 remaining, had to make this loss even worse for Razorback fans. Imagine being in the building supporting the team and watching this transpire over the final few minutes.

Heck, at that point, I'd imagine Arkansas fans in attendance were already looking for brunch options for Saturday. But now, the season comes to an end in brutal fashion. Don't get me wrong, the Hogs put together a really nice second half of the season after opening SEC play 0-5.

"I told them there's nothing they could do to disappoint me," John Calipari told his team postgame.

Well, I would imagine a majority of Arkansas fans are wondering why Calipari did not foul when his team was up three on the final possession of regulation. But, that will be discussed on the message boards over the next week.

"We miss a free throw that made it a 3-point game. Now you're, like, okay, it's 12 seconds. A little too early to foul. A kid that was 1-for-9 makes it. And it was contested," John Calipari said postgame about Texas Tech's final shot in regulation.

Now, with the transfer portal open, Arkansas will have a number of spots to fill over the next few weeks, while Texas Tech will play Florida for a spot in the Final Four.

Yes, John Calipari got a lot out of his team this season, but losing like that is going to sting for a long time in Fayettville.