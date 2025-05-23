Sydney Sweeney Fires Up Instagram With Bold Outfit, Has Internet On Edge: PHOTOS

Sydney Sweeney has the internet on edge after hopping on Instagram early Friday morning.

Sweeney has turned into Hollywood's latest "it actress" after lining up a lot of successful roles. She was exceptional in "Anyone but You" and "The White Lotus."

While I've never seen "Euphoria" and have zero plans on ever watching the HBO series, she's received a lot of praise for her performance. Sweeney is also playing boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

You know what else Sydney Sweeney knows how to do? Move the needle on the internet.

Sydney Sweeney goes viral with new Instagram post.

While most people are gearing up for the weekend, Sweeney was churning out content on Instagram for her 25.1 million followers.

She decided to soak up the warm weather on a bike, and it appears her fans liked her outfit choice. The post has hit more than 350,000 likes in less than an hour of being posted.

Those are some elite numbers.

Leave it to Sydney Sweeney to get all of Instagram buzzing with a trio of pictures early Friday morning. She knows the game she's playing, and she's playing it at a high level.

It feels like we're watching Jordan in his prime with the Chicago Bulls. Just an unstoppable force.

Sweeney has several major projects in the works at the moment, and I have no doubt she'll keep cooking on social media between shoots. Truly a jack of all trades. Let me know what you think of Sweeney at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.