Sydney Sweeney Is Back On The Water Showing An Incredible Amount Of Respect For Summer

Summer is not over. I don't know how many times it needs to be said, but as long as Sydney Sweeney continues to share reminders from the water, we're going to continue to share them.

Sydney's latest reminder, after the wetsuit thirst traps heard round the world, came Sunday with her back on her boat. She had makeup to do, some fooling around on her boat, and some chilling with her dog.

In other words, a fantastic way to spend a Sunday in late August.

The baseball season is coming to the home stretch with around 30 something games left to play. The NFL is wrapping up the preseason with a few of the final games being played.

The number of weekends left to properly respect summer are counting down and here we have Sydney leading from the front. She a famous actress with millions of followers.

She could do anything with her Sundays. She chooses, maybe it's out of an obligation she feels to be a role model for others, or maybe it's pure instinct, to spend it on the water in the sunshine.

Sydney Sweeney is doing all she can to support summer until the clock runs out

Whether out of obligation or pure instinct, Sydney hit the nail on the head here. Sundays in late August aren't for sitting on your ass inside. The clock is ticking, and we've got less than a month left of summer.

But there is still time on the clock, and we play until it hits all zeroes. Let Syndey Sweeney on a boat on the last Sunday in August serve as your reminder of this.

This is what greatness looks like, people. We're witnessing one of the best to ever do it in their prime. We'll look back one day and say "Do you remember what Sydney Sweeney didn't have to do, but did anyway for summer?"

Let's not forget to take note of it while it's happening. We don't want her to pass the torch one day without receiving her proper thanks while it was in her hand.

Sydney's a game changer, and we're all better off because of it.