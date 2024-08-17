DeAndre Hopkins Appears To Have Gotten Trapped By Sydney Sweeney's Viral Thirst Traps

Sydney Sweeney brought people together on Friday like few others have ever been able to do.

She was busy making the most of what remains of the summer - props to her for respecting the season - when she took a moment to set Instagram on fire with some wetsuit thirst traps.

By the time her "i think they call this a thirst trap" post had finished riding the biggest part of the viral wave, it had racked up more than 4 million likes and nearly 30,000 comments.

One of those caught in Sydney's skillfully placed thirst trap appears to be Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He didn't simply stop by and keep moving. He couldn't do it.

He put a hand up in the comment section and admitted what most of the internet wasn't willing to admit. He had been trapped by the actress’s thirst trap. He commented on the viral post, "Trapped."

DeAndre Hopkins wasn't the only one "Trapped" by Sydney Sweeney's viral post

Now, before you start trying to dissect this screenshot and make claims that this is faked, I grabbed my Big J pipe, took a puff, and looked into the comment myself. I had to know that this wasn't a fake.

I'm happy to report that the comment is legit.

I follow Hopkins on Instagram and when I pulled up the viral post again, I went straight to the comment section without as much as a glance at the post itself and there it was.

Hopkins' comment, blue checkmark and all beside it. With my pipe still out, I snagged a screenshot of the comment. See it for yourself here.

Nobody’s blaming Hopkins for getting trapped. It's just a funny comment for him to leave. With some free time on his hands as he recovers from a strained knee, you might get trapped here and there.

It happens to the best. In the spirit of DeAndre Hopkins throwing up a hand in the comment section, I have to admit that I didn't tell the truth earlier when I said that I didn't glance at the post itself.

I did. So I added my own "Trapped." comment as a show of solidarity with Hopkins.