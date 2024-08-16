Sydney Sweeney Leaves Instagram In A Smoldering Pile Of Ashes With Wetsuit Thirst Traps

How do you properly follow-up a wake surfing clinic on social media? With wetsuit thirst traps, of course.

This should be common knowledge at this point, but for those who it isn't common knowledge for, Sydney Sweeney is here with a refresher. A refresher that left Instagram in a smoldering pile of ashes.

It's Friday, it's still summer, and she's back on the water. That means, you guessed it, it's time for some wetsuit thirst traps.

Sydney, knowing exactly what she was doing here when she slapped a "i think they call this a thirst trap" caption on this Instagram gallery post.

Yes, they do call that a thirst trap. Technically, several of them as you make your way through the several pictures she included in the gallery.

Around here, the Senior Director of Content and the head of the OutKick Culture Department calls this showing respect for summer. It's moments like these that are why Joe fights so hard for summer.

Sydney Sweeney shows a ton of respect for summer with her thirst traps

Posts like this one are a dime a dozen in June and July. Those who turn their backs on the season early see the stores dragging out their fall and Halloween stuff and tuck the bikinis into the back of the drawer.

The posts sadly start drying up around this time of year. Thankfully, Sydney Sweeney is on the right side of this one. Summer isn't over.

The sun is still out, temps are still on the higher end, and you can still cool down by a body of water.

Don't let retail stores and those who fall for their gimmicks convince you otherwise. Fall will have its time, but that time isn't now. Not yet, not while there are wetsuit thirst traps to be had.

Sydney brought boobs back, and she can bring back the proper level of respect for summer and, in turn, all four of the seasons. If anyone can handle such an important task it's Sydney Sweeney.