Swifties Upset With Bills WAGs For Mocking Taylor Swift After Win Over The Chiefs

The Swifties are at it again. The ones who aren't busy preparing to move themselves and their cats to another country following the election or who have already freed up their time by shaving their heads and declaring sex strikes are going after Buffalo Bills WAGs.

The drama started after the Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season in what was the NFL's highest-rated game in years. A Taylor Swift-free event it's worth mentioning, that reportedly averaged 31.2 million viewers.

Without a single sighting of the leader of the childless cat ladies, as "security reasons" kept her from attending, the Swifties were on high alert. They were looking and waiting for anything to set them off Swift-related and they found it.

Ryleigh Spector, wife of Bills linebacker Baylon Spector, took to her Instagram Story after the Bills 30-21 win and wrote "9-2! never a Swiftie" with a picture of herself and a couple of fellow Bills WAGs.

That's all it took. The Swifties took up virtual arms and went on the attack. They weren’t going to let the Bills WAGs enjoy the big win and get away with a dig at Swift.

The Swifties went to battle for the leader of the childless cat ladies

The claws were out, and they went after Spector and company.

One of them, who hasn't yet fled Twitter wrote, "She obviously has a very low self-esteem to go out of her way to put down Taylor Swift. When I read all this crap I think I’m back in high school. I wonder why our country is so screwed up. We have a hard time treating people with kindness very sad to see.'

Another said, "If it wasn't for Low Class...She would have NO CLASS. Do better."

That's right. If you mention Taylor Swift at all in less than flattering terms, you're automatically low class. I'm not sure if this is a build up of cat dander that causes Swifties to reach this conclusion or not, but that's what they believe.

A third piled on, "Yeah nobody cares if those three show up at a Bills game or not! They are irrelevant."

We need to see these two teams do battle in the playoffs again. It's time for the Bills to finally take care of the Chiefs when it matters most, then have the Bills WAGs dunk all over the Swifties. Is that too much to ask for?