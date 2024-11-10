'Jeopardy' Lives On The Edge With Swifties By Mocking Travis Kelce's Relationship With Taylor Swift

Last week was an interesting one for Jeopardy!. They had just said goodbye to a jackass of all trades by the name of Brian Frey when they decided to live on the edge with a clue mocking Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

Making Travis Kelce an answer on the game show is living on the edge with the Swifties. It's almost guaranteed, no matter how the subject is brought up, to get some sort of reaction on social media.

The $200 clue, which had to be somewhat insulting in itself, was under the category "The TV Show in Question." It read, "’Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ is hosted by this man who’s maybe more famous as a BF than as a 3-time Super Bowl champ."

Contestant Derek Hieronymus buzzed in and answered, "Who is Travis Kelce?" to which host Ken Jennings then confirmed that was the correct answer.

An offensive display by the good folks over at Jeopardy!. You can't be talking about "Tayvis" like this. This is a step below using Taylor as an answer for the clue, "An unmarried cat woman who believes people care who she's voting for."

"Jeopardy with some Travis Kelce shade tonight," someone commented on Twitter.

Another taking note of the disgusting behavior said, "Jeopardy was NASTY with travis kelce today."

"oh jeopardy with the tayvis call out," a third wrote.

Jeopardy! issued a lighthearted apology for daring to mention Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Jeopardy! responded to the backlash on Instagram with an image of the clue. The image was captioned, "Sorry to this man." It proved they didn’t take the situation all that seriously.

The caption was apparently a reference to a meme inspired by actress Keke Palmer who said during an interview, "I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous. I don't know who this man is. Sorry to this man."

The Jeopardy! purists weren't entertained at all by any of it. One of them summed up the feelings among them, "Never thought I’d unfollow Jeopardy lmao, this is disgusting…"