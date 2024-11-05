'Jeopardy' Brian Infuriates Fans With His 'Jackass' Theatrics

The national nightmare that was ‘Jeopardy’ Brian is thankfully over.

Fans who were just looking for a casual night from their favorite gameshow were in for a rude awakening when Brian Frey of Syosset, New York told Ken Jennings he's a journeyman.

During the Q&A segment with contestants, Frey made himself enemy No. 1 with show fans.

"My father suggested I call myself a jackass…of all trades!" Jeopardy Brian told Ken Jennings.

"Journeyman is better. I think you chose well," the host fired back.

That was all she wrote. Jeopardy fans were openly rooting for the demise of Brian, his pink bowtie and his goofy ass.

By Final Jeopardy, Brian was sitting in third place with $3,800 while Greg, a true champion of the sport, had $19,000 and a guaranteed victory over Lindsey, who had $5,600.

The clue in Final Jeopardy was:

"WHO ARE THE THREE MUSKETEERS?"

Brian got it right, of course he did, and finished in second with $7,599, but it wasn't enough to beat Greg with his pile of $25,000 in cash for a three-day total of $75,002.

Jeopardy got its viral moment that it wanted and he didn't beat the reigning champion. That's a big win for a gameshow these days.

"In the last couple years, Jeopardy seems to have become the tryouts for a freak show . . . . . no need to have a Tournament of Champion Freaks. . . . Brian is the all-time winner," an observer noted on TVInsider.com.