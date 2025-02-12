Scumbags Smear American Military Heroes, Comments Will Enrage You

People are having disgusting reactions to the release of Netflix's documentary "Surviving Black Hawk Down."

The three-part documentary shines a light on the Battle of Mogadishu from both sides, including with Somalian fighters.

For those of you who don't know, the Battle of Mogadishu started on Oct. 3, 1993 when the city was cut loose against a team of Army Rangers and Delta Force operators.

American heroes smeared by idiots on social media.

Task Force Ranger was rushed to Somalia to stop a genocide and hunt warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid and his men.

When the world cried out for help, American men showed up to protect innocent life.

What started as a snatch and grab mission turned into hell on Earth when two blackhawks were shot down. Eighteen Americans were killed and more than 80 were wounded during the carnage and chaos.

It's one of the most important stories of American heroism in our military's storied history. They spilled blood and 18 died protecting complete strangers against a force starving the country to death.

It's a clear-cut case of the good guys and bad guys. One side was carrying out a genocide. The other was sent in to stop the dying.

Unfortunately, idiots on social media watched the documentary - which is amazing - and came away with the conclusion the Americans who fought and died were the true villains.

Puke.

First off, I have no idea what documentary these morons watched, but it must not have been the same one I watched. At no point in "Surviving Black Hawk Down" do any Americans brag or gloat about killing civilians.

In fact, it was the exact opposite. They talked about the insane lengths they went to in order to avoid killing non-combatants. That includes women acting as forward observers - a clear legal target in combat - that they didn't initially engage.

Furthermore, stuff like this boils my blood. It enrages me, and my guess is you feel the same way if you're a patriotic American reading. Task Force Ranger *WAS SENT TO SAVE INNOCENT LIVES* from being murdered and starved to death.

It was Aidid's forces brutalizing the population. Americans laid down their lives in order to protect people they had nothing in common with. That's American exceptionalism at its finest.

The reality is that the streets were flooded with combatants firing AK-47s, machine guns and rockets at the convoys and soldiers hunkered down.

Everyone in the streets knew what was going on. Once a decision is made to engage, then the decision is what it is. You can't just refuse to fire as you're getting hammered. You're not just risking your own life. You're risking the life of every American with you.

As far as I'm concerned, if you're rushing a convoy once gunfire has started, then you're acting in a hostile nature. That makes you a clear and present danger, and it's a greenlight to engage. The idea the Americans were just mowing down innocent people isn't just false, there's not a shred of evidence to back it up.

The exact opposite is true. Again, they didn't even initially engage people acting as forward observers, despite it being 100% within their authority to do so.

God bless all the men who fought in Mogadishu and beat back a city turned loose against them. Unlike the cowards popping off on social media, they've actually faced violence of an unspeakable nature. Let me know your thoughts on this garbage at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.