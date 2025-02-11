New War Documentary Is Must-Watch For History Buffs, Cuts To The Soul

"Surviving Black Hawk Down" is one of the greatest war documentaries ever made.

Basic info:

Streaming site: Netflix

Episodes: Three

Description: Surviving Black Hawk Down tells the gripping real story of the horror and heroism behind the events that inspired Ridley Scott’s blockbuster movie Black Hawk Down, blending raw, immersive storytelling with first-person interviews from both sides of The Battle of Mogadishu.

"Surviving Black Hawk Down" is incredible.

The documentary from Netflix shines light on the infamous Battle of Mogadishu in October 1993. An elite task force consisting mostly of Army Rangers and Delta Force operators were rushed into Somalia to stop a genocide.

The objective? Take out warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid and his people.

What was supposed to be a snatch and grab mission turned into a hellish nightmare after two blackhawk helicopters were shot down on Oct. 3.

The Rangers and Delta Force operators found themselves in the fight of their lives with a city turned loose against them.

The documentary is unique because it doesn't just tell the side of the American heroes on the ground. It also includes interviews with Somalian fighters and Somalian civilians caught in the chaos.

This documentary isn't for the faint of heart. It's brutally violent and is soul-crushing at times. It's as dark of a reminder as you'll ever see that war isn't a movie. It's bloody, graphic and deadly.

At the same time, it's impossible to stop watching the documentary once you fire it up. I was hanging onto every word being spoken by all parties involved.

It does an incredible job of showing the absolute chaos, confusion and pure brutality that was unfolding on the streets of Mogadishu more than 30 years ago.

Plus, Brad Thomas - a former Ranger and Unit operator - is prominently featured, and he's one of the best interviews you'll ever see. That man's story and the story of the men with him on the ground during the battle is something every American should learn.

The courage they needed to roll back into the streets many times is something for my brain to even understand as a guy who wasn't there or in the military at all.

If you love history, specifically war and military history, I can't recommend "Surviving Black Hawk Down" enough. It's three episodes that you can crush in a single night, and you'll hear a pin drop in the room once you're done. RIP to the 18 American heroes last in the battle, and thank you to all those who stepped up to defend their teammates. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.