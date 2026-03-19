Summer Camp Director Blew More Than $1 Million In Camp Funds On Important Personal Expenses, Like OnlyFans

A former North Texas summer camp director is facing up to 99 years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in camp funds.

Blake Bowman reportedly used the money for very important personal expenses, like an OnlyFans subscription, reports FOX 4. The funds were taken from Camp Thurman between 2021 and 2022.

Bowman was accused of linking his own PayPal account to the Camp Thurman bank account. He also, according to court filings, used the camp's credit cards to pay for his personal expenses.

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The total amount of camp funds that Bowman blew through on personal expenses during his spending spree is unknown. Investigators were able to find more than $1 million tied to Bowman's accounts.

Who knew summer camps in North Texas were sitting on so much cash? A million dollars went missing, and the camp wasn’t shut down. I'm not going to say that the camp doesn't need that much money, but how was it operating without it?

Bowman was initially arrested in May 2024 following an investigation. He posted bail and was re-indicted, reports FOX 4, in January 2025 after new allegations against him surfaced.

He pleaded guilty to misapplication of property as a fiduciary and theft of property. Each charge was valued at a minimum of $300,000.

The fact that they don’t even know how much was actually taken means they probably don’t know how much of the personal expenses he paid was for the OnlyFans content.

Bowman had worked at Camp Thurman as the executive director for eight years. He also worked as a teacher in multiple North Texas school districts, most recently at Burleson ISD from 2023 to 2025.

He resigned last August. He's now awaiting sentencing, which could reportedly range from as little as 5 years to as many as 99 years in prison.