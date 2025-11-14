Stranger Things Star Stuns America By Stripping Down As Mrs. Claus, Kristi Noem Angers Libs & Sydney Sweeney!

Here we are … again! The Libs let us make it to another Friday. To another weekend. We're less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving, and here we are. In one piece. Still standing. Still fighting. Still grinding our TAILS off on a Friday afternoon when there's a full weekend of football staring us in our fat, American faces.

We need to push for a few more hours. And then? Then, we GO. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown turns on America as Mrs. Claus just in time for the holiday season.

Yes, Stranger Things is somehow still going on. I checked out around 2018. This chick, who portrayed Eleven, is now 21.

Twenty-one!

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, AI dead grandparents are HERE, and if the message boards are any indication, tomorrow's Ole Miss-UF showdown is set to be an all-timer. You'll see.

Grab you a pickle for National Pickle Day, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Imagine getting a $10k bonus check to start your weekend

Let's spin the wheel today and start with … Kristi Noem handing out $10k bonus checks like she's primetime Oprah Winfrey!

Could you imagine what that must feel like? It has to be just amazing. I don't care who you are – $10k is $10k. That's a decent chunk of change. And these patriots just got it on a random Thursday in November because they … showed up to work. God, what a DEAL!

I had to sit through a 45-minute AI town hall yesterday – which is basically just a precursor to myself (and everyone else) getting laid off in a few years (just kidding, I loved it! I love AI!). I don't see a $10k check in my hand. What a life.

Imagine the losers who didn't show up to work during the shutdown. They must be just beside themselves right now. What a feeling that must be, too. You skipped out on a few weeks of work and lost $10k because of it. I'd never recover.

Anyway, good for Kristi Noem. Good for the heroes at TSA. Good for America.

What a week of #content!

That's our girl! Handing out checks and honoring our vets. Amen, Kristi! The Libs stand no chance. They're toast.

Now, let's get to the best #content from a big week. Who's ready for the Lane Kiffin Bowl tomorrow night?!

Santa Baby, skinny Amy & insufferable Katie!

Another great week! Couple thoughts …

1. Head on a SWIVEL if you're a UF fan heading to the Ole Miss game tomorrow night. They are out for BLOOD. I've said for weeks now that I think Lane stays put, and I'm sticking with it. I think they beat Florida like a drum tomorrow night. I also think Lane says something at halftime that sends social media into a frenzy. Can't wait.

2. Cannot WAIT for our first Jameis Winston Sunday of the season. If you don't HAMMER every single Jameis over your book offers, you don't know ball.

3. I can't believe the Patriots are good again. Who has it worse than Dolphins and Jets fans? Nobody. We've been in the trenches for two decades. They were in there for two years, and now they're already back on top. Pit of misery, dilly dilly!

4. Charley Hull with a late submission for Halloween costume of the year. Buzzer beater!

5. Millie Bobby Brown seems like a fun person to be around!

Speaking of … let's rapid-fire this final class of the week into a big Friday night. On second thought, maybe the Stranger Things star ain't half bad …

Mill on a sill! I'm all in. Again, I think I'm out on Stranger Things this season.

I know it's the final year and it's all hyped up and blah, blah, blah. But, I can't get behind the whole "three years between seasons" strategy. It's too much. They can't possibly expect me to try and remember what happened in the last season, given it was in 2022. It's just not possible.

And I certainly don't have time to re-watch any of them. They're all 14 hours long. I'm an adult with two kids and a job. I'm out on it. Hope they all survive. Or not. I don't care.

More Millie Bobby Brown #content, though. I'll take that any day of the week!

Next? And, while we're at it – less Amy Schumer #content. Literally:

Whoaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! There she is! Skinny Amy Schumer, in the flesh. What a transformation. Chuck's cousin is ready to rock and roll now that the government is reopened.

Obviously, this is Ozempic, right? Wrong! Close, but wrong.

It's been reported that she's lost up to 40 pounds after switching from Ozempic to Mounjaro. Don't know what the difference between those two is, and I don't particularly care. I do know, from hours of watching TV, that "Mounjaro can lower your A1C levels."

We've all seen that commercial, right? Lord knows it's on enough:

God bless. Every night. Multiple times a night. It's never-ending. Just get on with it so I can get back to my King of Queens rerun on Cozi TV.

Finally, on the way out, let's check in with maybe the newest and most insufferable Lib on the planet – Katie Couric!

She's just so vile.

Katie has such a severe case of TDS, I don't know that she'll ever fully recover. Her, De Niro, Mark Hamill and Olbermann. All so far gone, we will never fully see them again. Sad.

Just so typical from a lefty hack reporter to try and get someone to condemn a dead conservative who was murdered in cold blood for the world to see. A tale as old as time.

She wants so badly for Fetterman to rip Trump and Vance for flying Charlie Kirk's dead corpse home. She wants so badly for Fetterman to say he was a fascist, and a racist, and that he had it coming.

You can hear it in her smug voice. The tone. It's deafening. It's like nails on a chalkboard. The way she just rattles off questions about Kirk in that stupid tone, like she's right, and we're wrong, and there is NOTHING that's gonna change her mind.

Such a coward. Such a loser. Such a fall from grace, too.

Sad.

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Happy Red Friday, everyone. Take us home, Gracie.

