Legendary Netflix Series Teases Fans With Big News Ahead Of Final Season Airing

"Stranger Things" returns November 26 with the first three episodes of the final season

"Stranger Things" fans are getting more details about the final season ahead of its return.

The legendary sci-fi series is arguably Netflix's greatest success story. The series premiered all the way back in 2016 and turned into an immediate hit.

Now, fans have one final season to see how the saga wraps up. The first four episodes will premiere on November 26th, followed by three episodes on December 25th and then the series finale on December 31st.

"Stranger Things" co-creator releases more details about final season.

There's been more and more news hitting the web about the final episodes, and that includes recent reports that every episode will be between 90 and 120 minutes.

Well, it turns out that might not actually be the case. Co-creator Ross Duffer posted an Instagram video that appears to show the show's screen on Netflix with the runtimes listed and captioned it, "ACTUAL runtimes."

The runtimes shown in the Duffer's video for the first four episodes of season five are as follows:

Episode one: 68 minutes

Episode two: 54 minutes

Episode three: 66 minutes

Episode four: 83 minutes

You can check out Duffer's full video below.

If these runtimes are accurate (that's a HUGE *if*), then the episodes will be much shorter than initially thought.

Originally, it was reported that every episode was essentially going to be a standalone movie. Now, the video shared by Ross Duffer makes it seem like they're just regular episode runtimes, minus episode four at 83 minutes.

However, we also can't know for sure if Ross Duffer's information is legit or if Netflix might be pushing a misinformation campaign ahead of "Stranger Things" returning.

Muddying the waters to keep people guessing and in the dark is a pretty standard move for major Hollywood productions.

The good news is we'll find out in a little more than a month when season five airs.