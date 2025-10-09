'Stranger Things' Final Season Budget Is Mind-Blowing, New Details Released

The budget for the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" rivals that of a Hollywood blockbuster.

The hit sci-fi/thriller created by Netflix returns for its final season starting on November 26th. Four episodes will be released that day, three more will follow on Christmas and the series finale will be released on December 31st.

It's been a long time coming. Fans have been eager to find out how the saga ends after first being introduced in 2016.

Well, fans now have more details, and Netflix reportedly wrote an absurd check to make the final eight episodes.

"Stranger Things" final season budget is astronomically high.

Puck reported that the budget for the final season is $50 million to $60 million *PER EPISODE.* For comparison, the entire budget for the final season of "Game of Thrones" is believed to have been around $90 million.

The total cost of the final season of "Stranger Things" will be somewhere between $400 million and $480 million.

That's bigger than most of the biggest blockbusters that come out of Hollywood. It's one of the most insane budgets I've ever seen, and it likely means the production value might be the greatest in the history of TV.

Puck also reported that the runtime for episodes in season five will be between 90 minutes and two hours. Every episode is literally the length of a movie.

Whatever the Duffer brothers have cooked up sounds like it's going to be epic.

I'm a huge fan of "Stranger Things," and I've been hooked since the first episode came out in 2016. Now, nearly a decade later, we're finally going to find out how this wild ride ends. Judging from the details released by Puck, fans are going to be in for an absolutely crazy time. Buckle up to dive in starting on November 26th, and send me your predictions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.