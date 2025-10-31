Hit Netflix Series Drops Insane Preview For Final Season, Release Schedule Is Upsetting: WATCH

"Stranger Things" returns in late November for the start of the final season.

A new preview is out for the final ride of "Stranger Things" on Netflix.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Season five plot: The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Joe Keery

Release date (get ready to get angry): Four episodes on November 26, three episodes on December 25 and the finale on December 31.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of "Stranger Things." It feels like it just came out for the first time yesterday. It was actually all the way back in 2016, and fans have been beyond eager to find out how the saga ends.

It's Netflix's greatest success story, and anything less than an exceptional finish would be a massive disappointment.

Well, it doesn't look like fans have to worry about that, judging from the new trailer released. All signs point to it being an insane final season.

How epic does the final season look? It looks like we're in for an absolutely incredible journey to find out how "Stranger Things" ends.

It's dark, gritty, sinister, plays on nostalgia, the plot is complex, it's mysterious and I don't think any character is safe.

There's a pretty good chance multiple members of the core group are going to end up dead. The story really won't make much sense if every single one rides off into the sunset. That's not what "Stranger Things" is all about.

There has to be high stakes and high costs when things go wrong. Something tells me that's what fans are going to get starting on November 26.

While we're on the topic of the premiere date, the fact episodes are being released spread out over three dates is wild to me. That's going to enrage fans, and rightfully so. I understand it. It's a business decision. Netflix doesn't want people crushing it all in one sitting and then possibly canceling the subscription. Doesn't make me any happier, but it is what it is.

