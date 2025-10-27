Netflix Sparks Mass Outrage With Ending Of Nuclear War Movie, Social Media Flips Out

"A House of Dynamite" will likely generate some Oscars buzz, but many viewers aren't happy.

Netflix's "A House of Dynamite" has the internet erupting with rage.

I crushed the nuclear war film made by Kathryn Bigelow this past Friday night, and absolutely loved it. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time as I watched three different blocks of varying perspectives unfold during the attack.

It was gripping, terrifying, tense as all hell and unbelievably ominous as the characters let reality set in.

"A House of Dynamite" sparks mass outrage.

Now, I'm going to spoil the ending right now because it's literally impossible to continue without doing so.

Consider yourself warned.

All good? Let's roll.

The viewer never finds out if the President retaliates or not against the lone ICBM strike. Was Chicago obliterated? Were more missiles coming in? Did the world end in a giant fireball of a nuclear apocalypse?

You simply don't know, and it was obvious very early on that's exactly how it was going to end. Or, I should say, it was obvious to me.

Not so much for, apparently, many other people. People are firing away on social media crushing the movie's ending.

Sigh.

I predicted this would be how many responded to the film, and per usual, I was correct! It's almost like people don't realize the point of the movie.

The film is about the incredible danger of nuclear weapons and how quickly things can unravel. It doesn't matter what the President's decision was at the end.

The world has changed forever with a single missile, obliteration will continue and an inescapable downward spiral has been sparked.

If you didn't realize that was the point of the entire movie, then I don't know what to tell you. Now, personally, I think the President absolutely unleashed the "well done" option presented to him by his military aide carrying the Football.

But again, it really doesn't ultimately matter. It's fun to debate but the response was never the goal or focus. It was the terror of having less than 20 minutes to make world-changing decisions that can't be reversed.

Have you already seen "A House of Dynamite"? Have a strong take on the ending? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.