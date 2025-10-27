HBO's New Horror Series Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine, Features Bloodbath Scene

"IT: Welcome to Derry" is an expansion of the "IT" universe.

"It: Welcome To Derry" got off to a wild start Sunday night on HBO.

Basic info:

Network: HBO/Max

Plot: Set in the world of Stephen King’s "IT" universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s "IT" novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films "IT" and "IT Chapter Two."

Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

Release date: October 26

Source material: "It" novel written by Stephen King.

"IT: Welcome to Derry" is definitely worth checking out.

There has been some significant buzz around "IT: Welcome to Derry" since it was announced that HBO was making a prequel series to "IT."

We've had two very solid movies since 2017. Stephen King might be a wacky dude when it comes to politics, but he sure is a great storyteller. I never read the book by King about the killer clown, Pennywise, but I definitely enjoyed the movies.

"IT: Welcome to Derry" takes place in Derry, Maine in 1962 and follows several different groups of people in the first episode.

The main focus is on the disappearance of a young boy named Matty Clements. The young child gets into a car with a seemingly normal family, and all hell breaks loose right from the jump.

With Matty gone, a group of kids decide they're going to launch an investigation of their own following a series of unexplainable and strange events.

That leads to the pinnacle moment of the premiere, a bloodbath of epic proportions in an old school movie theater. Nobody is safe. Nobody is off-limits in Derry. That's about as much as I can say without giving away the entire episode on that front.

Another major storyline focused on in the premiere is the arrival of "IT: Welcome to Derry" is the arrival of Air Force officer Leroy Hanlon.

With the Cold War raging, Hanlon is in Derry to fly B-52s and prepare for a potential war with the Soviets, but there's something going on at the base being hidden from everyone. Is this where the monster was created? It seems like it's possible. Again, I've never read the book "IT." I'm flying blind and picking up clues as I go.

Hanlon is also attacked on the base at one point by men who appear to be wearing nuclear hazard suits demanding information on the B-52. Soviets? Inside job? We'll have to find out.

Overall, the premiere episode was a ton of fun, and it set up an incredible season of violence, mystery and horror. Definitely don't watch it with young kids around. It will likely give them nightmares, especially the closing moments in the movie theater. Do you have thoughts on the premiere? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.