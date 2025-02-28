Star Of Legendary TV Show Teases Epic Ending: DETAILS

It sounds like "Stranger Things" fans are in for a wild ending.

The legendary sci-fi series is arguably Netflix's greatest success story. It's become an international phenomenon since it premiered in 2016.

It's the perfect blend of nostalgia, coming-of-age themes, sci-fi, mystery, suspense and special effects. The Duffer brothers created something truly special.

"Stranger Things" star teases ending.

It was previously teased that Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven might be on the run in the final episodes, which are slated to come out this year.

"Be patient. Let the Duffers create what they've been doing for the last 10 years so beautifully. It is worth it, I promise," Brown told PEOPLE earlier in the week at the premiere of "The Electric State."

The most important line there is obvious:

"It is worth it."

It better be. Fans have invested nearly a decade into the hit series. There might be riots if the Duffer brothers deliver anything other than excellence.

We can't invest so many years of our lives into a show and not get a satisfying ending. We already saw how things can go when fans feel they got hit with a horrible conclusion.

Case and point: "Game of Thrones."

That ending was terrible. The entire final season was terrible other than a couple moments. The final season took a show with a great reputation and more or less ruined it.

"GoT" is still an impressive show, but the ending knocked it down a few pegs. The last thing "Stranger Things" fans want to see is the same thing happen. Fortunately, the Duffer brothers have proven they know what they're doing.

Also, want to feel old? Look at how young the actors are in the trailer for the first season.

There's still no official release date for the fifth and final season, but we'll definitely cover it here whenever there is. Let me know your predictions for the final season at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.