Hit TV Show Stuns The Internet With Viral Tweet, Teases Major Details

"Stranger Things" fans received a big clue about what to expect in the final season.

The legendary sci-fi/paranormal Netflix series is arguably the streaming giant's biggest success. It's hard to believe it first premiered all the way back in 2016.

Feels like a lifetime ago.

Now, there's one final season left, and fans can't wait to see what happens.

"Stranger Things" final season details hit X.

Details about the fifth and final season have been guarded like the CIA's secrets. People have no idea what to expect…..but that might be changing.

The show's official X account tweeted a poster showing Eleven missing and people looking for the show's main character.

Is that a sign that Eleven will be missing in season five? I don't know, but it's certainly interesting. Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Most of all, I think I speak for all "Stranger Things" fans when I say that we're just hoping for an epic conclusion.

The series has gripped millions of fans around the globe for nearly a decade. To say we're invested would be a major understatement.

Anything less than an amazing ending would be a huge letdown. The good news is the Duffer brothers did an amazing job through the first four seasons, and I have no doubt they will continue to get the job done with the final season.

If Eleven is on the run, then it makes things even more interesting.

The final season doesn't have an official release date yet, but it will return at some point in 2025. We'll definitely have plenty of coverage whenever it does. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.