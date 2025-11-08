Stormy Daniels Resurfaces And Her New Look Shocks America

Didn't see this one coming out of Stormy Daniels

Well, we've reached the ‘Stormy Daniels’ portion of today's activities. Didn't think I'd be saying that in 2025 (out loud, anyway), but here we are.

Stormy Daniels … there's a name I haven't heard in quite some time, as Obi-Wan Kenobi once said. She was once known as a porn star in a past life. Then, she was known as the girl who was going to take down Donald Trump. One of many.

Now? Well, now she's sort of gone back into hiding for the past few years. A quick Google search told me OutKick hadn't written on Stormy since 2022.

2022! That's a long time for us to ignore someone of Stormy's stature.

But, alas – she's BACK! Out of nowhere, Stormy appeared this week on WGN News in Chicago to promote her one-night comedy show, and buddy, her little cameo has America STUNNED.

Absolutely stunned:

What happened to Stormy Daniels?

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie! What a shock to the system. Didn't see it coming. Honestly, very few things in this job shock me anymore. Especially when it comes to Trump and TDS.

Look at Rosie O'Donnell. Kathy Griffin. Ellen. Take your pick. Frankly, there's a pretty easy pattern to follow here. The tea leaves have been in front of us for years now.

But I didn't expect it with Stormy Daniels. That's on me. I need to be better. I will be better.

Stormy was a titan of her industry for years – allegedly, of course – and her popularity really exploded during the Trump trial a few years back.

She was a secret household name before accusing Donald Trump of engaging in sexual activity prior to him being President and paying her hush money.

After, though? She was a fan-favorite. Folks couldn't get enough Stormy content.

But then it all went south – as most of these things tend to do – and Stormy sort of fell off a cliff. I haven't heard or seen her in years.

Until this week. What a fall from grace. I have no idea what's going on here. None. Maybe there's something else happening behind closed doors that we don't know about? That's why I want to be careful. I don't need that sort of karma on me as we head into a big weekend.

But, also, maybe she just suffers from a severe case of TDS and this is the end result?

Regardless, it's a stunner.

Welcome to another big weekend.