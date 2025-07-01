Storm-Chasing Couple Gets Engaged Near Tornado In South Dakota Because Love Is Stronger Than Any Twister

If you didn’t think there was anything romantic about tornadoes, think again. A storm-chasing couple tracking a twister in South Dakota proved as much over the weekend.

Paige Berdomas and Bryce Shelton were in the middle of doing what they love when the perfect moment presented itself, just a few hundred yards from a tornado.

That's when Bryce seized the moment and got down on one knee with an engagement ring in hand to propose to his partner in crime. It was time to make this official.

A YouTube meteorologist by the name of Max Velocity caught the moment on his livestream as it unfolded in front of the huge storm off in the distance. What a moment for the couple.

Paige was caught off guard by Bryce's surprise proposal for sure, but how could she not say yes? It was the perfect scene for a storm-chasing couple to get engaged in.

Leave it to a storm-chasing couple to prove that love is stronger than a tornado

There was a tornado close by and love even closer. This proves there are forces out there stronger than a tornado and, while not a weather event perse, love is one of them.

Paige summed up the engagement perfectly. It was an unforgettable moment they'll never forget. It was head and shoulders better than those lousy jumbotron proposals in a stadium full of people.

She said, "How on earth could this day ever be topped. Experienced this in South Dakota with the love of my life and now FIANCE as he proposed in the most epic way imaginable. Cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you @BryceShelton01."

Congratulations to the two storm-chasers. I can only imagine what they'll come up with when they start rolling out their gender reveals.