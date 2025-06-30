Terrifying Video Shows Tornado Tearing Across South Dakota: WATCH

Absolutely bonkers footage has surfaced of a tornado tearing through South Dakota.

South Dakota was rocked by terrible weather over the weekend, and that includes tornadoes touching down across the state.

Fortunately, the tornado impacts don't appear to have hit any major residential areas, according to Dakota News Now, but that definitely doesn't make the situation any less terrifying.

Wild video shows tornado in South Dakota.

Storm chaser Reed Timmer posted a YouTube video on Sunday of a tornado touching down near Gary, South Dakota, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

It looks like something straight out of "Twister" or a horror movie as the tornado rips across the land. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That video is a perfect example of why nature is an absolutely absurd thing. Beautiful and majestic at times, and horrifying at other times.

As I recently wrote, I've lived through some pretty severe weather in life. A tornado sounds like a train is running over you. It's also nuts how the sky can go from looking normal to darkness in seemingly no time at all.

This also isn't the only tornado captured on film in the region. North Dakota dealt with a nearly identical situation a little more than a week ago.

The footage is every bit as scary and unnerving.

Do you have any crazy weather stories to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.