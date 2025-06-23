Horrifying Tornado Videos Goes Viral, Are Absolutely Terrifying: WATCH

Tornadoes ripped through North Dakota on Friday, and the videos are insane.

Parts of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin were hit hard by a massive storm, which included multiple tornadoes, and the damage left three North Dakota residents dead, according to The Associated Press.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner announced Saturday that all three deaths happened around the town of Enderlin, according to the same report.

Horrifying tornado footage captured in North Dakota.

Footage of the tornadoes touching down in the region is going viral and the footage is nothing short of shocking. You can see both videos below.

Tornado near Spiritwood, North Dakota:

Footage of a tornado striking Enderlin, North Dakota:

It really doesn't get much more terrifying than the videos above. Both are downright horrifying. There are few things scarier in life than tornadoes and high-speed wind situations.

My experience is limited to only dealing with it a couple of times, but I can tell you it sounds like a train is running over you.

I also once watched a heavy chair on my back deck get lifted into the air and tossed like a baseball by heavy winds.

It's deafeningly loud and the worst part is there's nothing you can do about it. You just have to shelter the best you can and hope like hell the compound's structure can withstand whatever is hitting it.

