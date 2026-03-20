Scientists Say This Strange, Simple Trick Will Stop Seagulls From Stealing Your Food

It'll either work like a charm, or make everyone think you're insane.

We're in the middle of spring break for a lot of people, which means folks are headed to the beach.

And do you know what's on a lot of beaches?

That's right, seagulls… and unfortunately, usually some used needles.

But seagulls stealing food from humans has been a scourge mankind has encountered since first setting foot on the beach.

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I guarantee the first caveman who tried to have a relaxing day on the beach had the chunk of mammoth meat he was eating snatched right out of his hand by a seagull.

Now, a team of researchers thinks they've found a way to scare off hungry seagulls, but you'll have to ask yourself whether or not it's worth looking like a total lunatic.

According to The Conversation, researchers at the University of Exeter found that putting a pair of eyes on your food packaging — by drawing them, or I guess slapping a couple of googly eyes on it — will keep the seagulls at bay.

I know, that sounds very Wilson from "Castaway." Imagine the looks you'd get coming out of your favorite boardwalk food place, whipping out a Sharpie, and doodling a couple of cartoon eyeballs on the foam clamshell container holding your cheesesteak or whatever.

People might want to have you committed, until they realize seagulls are harassing everyone on the beach with a scrap of food on them except for you.

READ: BOLD FRENCH SEAGULL STEALS STEAK RIGHT OFF WOMAN’S PLATE

It turns out that there's a reason this is supposed to work.

The same group of researchers previously found that seagulls approach food more slowly if they're being watched.

And seeing as they're just idiot birds, they'd fall for a set of crudely drawn peepers.