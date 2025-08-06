Bold French Seagull Steals A Steak Right Off Woman's Plate, Becomes Hero To Other Seagulls (Probably)

Did we just witness the birth of a legend among seagulls?

I do not mess with seagulls.

Anyone who has ever set foot on a beach with me, aside from being a privileged individual, knows that I do not eat on the beach.

Unless, of course, I do it under very controlled circumstances.

This is because of the seagulls, and while people have laughed at me over my abundance of caution — hiding beneath a canopy to eat a handful of grapes, hoofing it over the dunes to eat my Pub sub in the peaceful surroundings of the parking lot — it appears I've been right all along.

These winged dumpsters are getting bold.

Very bold.

A viral video has been making the rounds showing a couple eating a steak dinner in France, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Alright, so a steak dinner in France, huh? That tells me a few things: the steak was delicious, very expensive, and the person who grilled it up probably loved the work of late comedy legend Jerry Lewis.

Look it up; the French love him.

Anyway, the two were having a good time, but they took their eyes off that delicious steak just long enough for a seagull who was sick of eating baguette crumbs its entire life to swoop in and take it.

As horrible as that would be for the couple to be victimized by a bird in such a way, what we just witnessed is a seagull becoming the talk of the seagull town.

That bird just became a legend among his peers. Other seagulls will tell tales about him for generations to come:

"Hey, did you hear about Pierre?"

"I heard he took some tourist's steak."

"Oui, did he ever. My buddy Jacques--"

"I know Jacques; we hatched together."

"Quel petit monde! Anyway, he told me he heard Pierre even circled back to dunk part of the steak in Béarnaise sauce."

*Laughing in French*

"Man, Pierre is cool."

"Yeah… Oh, hey! Look over there; I think that toddler at 10 o'clock just dropped a croissant."

…

I hope the restaurant took care of that lovely couple after that little incident and brought them a new steak or comped their meal.

I'm going to go out on a limb and assume that at a pricey French restaurant, this was not the case.