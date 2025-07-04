Stop Adding ‘Born In The USA’ To Your 4th Of July Playlist

Spare me the Bruce Springsteen for Fourth of July this year.

There's nothing better than a perfectly curated 4th of July playlist.

When the freedom tunes are flowing, along with some alcohol and sunshine, it raises the 'Merica vibes to an all-time high.

Some of my favorite Independence Day jams include songs like "Real American" by Rick Derringer (rest in peace), "America, The Beautiful" by the great Ray Charles, and, of course, "Danger Zone" by American icon Kenny Loggins.

Whoever you choose to add to your freedom soundtrack is up to you. I can't stop you from celebrating the way you want to celebrate.

But for the love of God, I implore you to stop putting "Born In The USA" by New Jersey's prodigal son, Bruce Springsteen, in your musical ode to America's birthday.

Let's start with Springsteen himself, who has an extensive history of being a massive lib, routinely dumping on America, Trump, conservatives, and anything else a large portion of his fanbase probably supports.

No one who is that outspoken about how much he hates people who love this country should be gracing your July 4th playlist any time soon.

But, more importantly, the words to perhaps The Boss's most popular song aren't nearly the USA slobber fest that many people think they are.

God, listen to those lyrics! I've never been more bummed about celebrating a holiday.

To paraphrase Michael Scott: "Happy birthday, America. Sorry your party's so lame."

You can agree or disagree with the lyrics all you want; I am sure a lot of us are on board with war being bad, anyway.

But don't put this song on when you're knee-deep in everything we love the most about this country.

It's honestly insulting to America if you're bumping this while watching fireworks or an F-16 flyover.

At least now it seems the public at large (social media) is waking up to how much of a bummer this song really is.

I'd sooner listen to "Party In The USA" by Miley Cyrus than "Born In The USA," frankly.

So go forth and celebrate, my fellow patriots.

Eat so many hot dogs you puke out your nose.

Drink so many beers you decide it's worth the risk to take a pass at your buddy's hot mom.

Watch baseball until your ass gets more numb than Stephen Hawking's (rest in peace).

But please keep Springsteen on the shelf this Fourth of July.

If you have to play some mediocre top 40 schlock from New Jersey, at least make it Bon Jovi so you can guarantee the chicks are having a good time.