Stingray Pulls Off Insane Move To Evade Hammerhead Shark: WATCH

In a battle of survival between a hammerhead shark and a stingray, who do you think would win?

We’ve all heard about the ferocity of the hammerhead sharks, arguably the most recognizable shark species out there. They will eat pretty much anything that is smaller than them , and to kill their prey, they ram their head into their body like a hammer (hence the name). Few ocean predators are as feared as this combination of aggression and speed.

Stingrays are no joke either. While the hammerhead can hit 25 mph , stingrays can top out at 30 mph . And those tails? You wouldn’t want to be anywhere near one if they get mad. They thrust venomous barbs into perceived threats so fast they won’t know what hit them (RIP Steve Irwin).

Thankfully, we have footage of one such encounter, so we don’t have to hypothesize about who would win. The winner might surprise you.

Man, a stingray’s escape moves-bag goes way deeper than I realized! Jumping over the hammerhead as its about to clamp the jaws of death is insane stuff.

Of course, hammerheads probably get the better of stingray every now and again; it's too good of a predator to get skunked all the time, But in this mano-a-mano matchup, the advantage goes to the flying stingray.

