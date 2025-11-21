Rising Country Music Star Sends Fans Into Frenzy With Powerful New Song: LISTEN

Stephen Wilson Jr. has country music fans buzzing with his new song "Gary."

Wilson is a rising country music singer who is building up his following. His style is a bit of a blend between traditional country and rock.

It's clearly working for him because he only gets more popular with time, and he's now dropped a new track that has fans talking.

Stephen Wilson Jr. releases new song "Gary."

Wilson released his new song "Gary" this week, and it popped up on my release radar on Spotify on Friday morning.

Obviously, I had to smash the play button, and it didn't disappoint at all. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Wilson told Rolling Stone the following about the song:

"I grew up in a body shop. My family, every one of them can fix anything, not because they’re just like these mechanical geniuses, but because they just had to fix everything. There’s no money to hire somebody to fix something, so you just got to learn how to fix it. And where I come from, the Garys, they get it done. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re gonna need to call Gary.’…I grew up in a generation where it’s like you go to college and to hell with trades. But here we are in society that’s running out of Garys. And it’s going to be scary if we ain’t got our Garys. I hope we recognize and start celebrating them instead of forgetting about them."

Fans were also quick to pop off in the comments with plenty of praise:

Grateful to be alive during the SWJr era

Stephen Wilson Jr's music is some of the only new music I've liked in the last 15 years. Nothing else like it.

I don't usually recommend music to my friends. Never really comes up. This is different.

Time leaves town but the minute hand stays. What another great line from the song scientist!!!

Amazing and unique guitarist and songwriter. Once in a century talent.

Stephen Wilson is the most original singer of recent times! His music is pure soul and disruption! Thank you, man!

"Time leaves town but the minute hand stays" 👌 something else is that line. SWJ knocking it out the park

Not really into finding new music these days...but somehow, someway the algorithm brought me here and I'm sure glad it did. What a fantastic song.

Dude!!! Best closer of his live show ever.

One great song after the other. You're such a gift to us all Stephen! Can't wait to see you on tour!

I love this ❤thank you soo much!

Wilson's fame in the country music world continues to grow and "Gary" is the latest sign that he's not going anywhere. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.