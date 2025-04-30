Stephen A Smith Stops An Assassination! (During Soap Opera Experience)

What can't Stephen A. Smith do?

The longtime sports writer who would eventually rise through the ESPN radio and television rankings to one heck of a new contract worth more than $100 million, only to then start feuding with LeBron James while also becoming a political pundit and possibly a presidential candidate; SAS has seemingly appeared to do it all. Or so we thought.

And now he can call himself a hero, after he disrupted an assassination plot during a cameo on ABC's General Hospital of all things in one of the most hilarious and absurd clips you've seen in quite some time, but still awesome because it's SAS.

STEPHEN A. GOES TO THE SOAPS!

Since 2016, Smith has been seen every once in a while on General Hospital as he plays "Brick," who is mob boss Sonny Corinthos' handler and protector, but Tuesday's episode is damn-near Emmy-worthy. (At least in Smith's mind, I'm sure).

Social media is in stitches (Hospital pun, am I right?) over Stephen A. appearing out of nowhere when he stops a nurse-turned-assassin. The already over-the-top soap opera plot is even that much more ridiculous when you see Stephen A. opening the hospital room door in such a smooth and cocky fashion.

"Sorry to interrupt, but I'm going to need to see some ID," Smith began. As the nurse tried to stall and inject something into Sonny's IV, Smith screamed, "ID! NOW!" However, the phony nurse wasn't having any part of it as she pulled a gun out of her scrubs instead of an ID! Fortunately, Stephen A. showcased his Steph Curry-like quickness and was able to shoot the nurse before she was able to pull the trigger.

Smith then calls his people and alerts them that he has "a body" that they are going to be interested in, while trying to hold in a grin like only SAS can. (If you've ever seen Stephen A. walk into an NBA arena, you know exactly what I mean. The strut, the look, the eyes, the emotionless face, etc.)

SOCIAL MEDIA WENT WILD

"What in the Days of Our Lives is going on here?" one person shamelessly asked.

"[Stephen A.] dressed like he walked off the First Take set and came and caught a body. Even more iconic, one of the loudest folks in media using a silencer - love it!" another person tweeted on X.

Meanwhile, someone else addressed Stephen A's feud with LeBron James and tweeted, "LeBron James don't want these problems."

The replies to Smith's cameo are almost as good as his appearance itself, so do yourself a favor on this Wednesday night and have a couple laughs and check it out.

Never change, Stephen A., never change.

