Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Loves Miami Women

Stephen A. Smith got a little too excited when asked about which city he thinks has the best looking women.

During his daily question of the day segment, a fan tweeted Smith the question while also adding, "And why is it Miami?"

Smith took the Miami bait and went running with it.

"Well, first of all, you answered the question because it is Miami," Smith began, before adding "Miami is special, it's special." Smith's eyes then began drifting off as if he was in some sort of Clark Griswold hypnosis, dreaming of a paradise somewhere else.

"You know it's bad in Miami when one of the finest women you ever saw in your life is at a gas station pumping gas in Miami. That's when you know this place is different. Like different," Smith continued.

"I'm talking about the kind of beauty that stops traffic. Cats get in car crashes because they're screeching on their breaks, causing three-car accidents… and when people go, ‘What the hell is wrong with you?" and then they all look over at the gas station they all go, " Oh, I understand."

‘MIAMI IS SPECIAL’

When all was said and done by SAS, he snapped back into reality, lowered his voice and ended with, "Miami's like that… and that's why I don't hang out in Miami."

Well said, Stephen A., well said.

No complaints from over here, as the female model resume is absolutely stacked with Miami residents. Everyone from Hannah Ferguson, Irina Shayk, and Barbara Palvin either live or frequently reside there. Miami also hosts their annual Miami Swim Week which featured the Cavinder Twins and Olivia Dunne, which OutKick was all over.

And let's not forget about Miss Vienna, Katharina Mazepa moving from Austria down to Miami and documenting her new-found love of football of all things! Unfortunately, it was for the Dolphins, but still, great to have you here, Kat!

Got to hand it to the Smiths - both Stephen A. and Will Smith are spot on when they say there's something different about Miami.