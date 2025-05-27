Stay Seated! This Country Will Fine You If You Stand Up After Airplane Lands

There are two major examples of when I realized that we had no hope as a human species:

1) People eat pizza full well knowing that it is going to burn their mouth. But yet we still chomp right down on it only to then immediately complain that the pizza's too hot.

2) The weirdos who stand up as soon as a plane lands and go into the aisle, only to end up going nowhere for ten minutes.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

SIT DOWN OR FACE A FINE

It's the latter that I would like to discuss, because there really is nothing worse than Dave in seat J14 trying to bypass everybody else in front of him (including First Class - as if, Dave!) and making it off of the plane first, only to inevitably stand at baggage claim with… everyone else.

Apparently, I'm not the only one bothered by this entitled behavior, as Turkey has now officially made it a fine if you stand up and exit early on an airplane upon arrival. According to the new Turkish ruling that was approved by the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation, all cabin crews of flights landing in Turkey must alert passengers of the new instructions.

Passengers will be warned that they must "respect the disembarkation priority of the passengers in front of or around you," or they will be REPORTED TO TURKEY AUTHORITIES where "an administrative fine will be imposed in accordance with the applicable legal regulations."

WHERE Y'ALL GOING?

That includes anyone who "unfastens seat belts, stands up, opens the overhead compartments or crowds the aisle while the plane is still taxiing to the gate, or stands up and proceeds into the aisle before the row's turn to exit," according to the directive.

"No patience" Dave is in big, big trouble. Hopefully he doesn't find himself in a layover in Turkey.

I never thought I'd be giving the Turkish government any praise whatsoever in my life, but here we are. Turkey is handling real flying complaints, while here in the United States there are airlines arguing about check-in times.

It's time to institute rules that make sense when flying. Upon arrival, unless one has a connection or is dealing with a young child, etc. then you should have to wait in your seat until it's your turn.

And also - can we stop with people clapping upon landing? As well as whoever thought it was okay to sing Taylor Swift songs over the intercom?