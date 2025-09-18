Starkville Strip Club Planning To 'Go Crazy In The Gravy' By Hosting Biscuits & Gravy Wrasslin Event

Mark your calendars and grab as many one dollar bills as you can. The folks at The Pony in Starkville have the perfect way to unwind following a big game planned.

On September 27, the Tennessee Volunteers will be in Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium is scheduled for 4:15 pm that afternoon.

If all goes according to plan, the Bulldogs will pull off the upset win and fans will be looking for some more entertainment after tearing the goalposts down and going bar hopping for a couple of hours.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

That's where the strip club steps in. The Pony has a special event scheduled for 9 pm that very evening. Even if the first part of the day doesn't go as planned, a Biscuits and Gravy Wrasslin' event is going to see to it that the entire day isn’t lost.

That's right, a Biscuits and Gravy Wrasslin' event. The Pony doesn’t run around StarkVegas calling themselves America's Strip Joint for nothing.

How Starkville’s Strip Club Plans to Keep the Party Going

The strip club's announcement reads, "Get ready to get messy! Join us at The Pony - Starkville on September 27th at 9 PM for our Biscuits and Gravy Wrasslin' event! It's only $20 to watch the fun unfold, but the memories you'll create are absolutely priceless. Are you ready to dive into the gravy?"

There's a viral response to the announcement that is looking for answers to the planned event. It has more than a million views and asks, "Can anyone tell me what the fuck is going on in Starkville."

Respectfully, the announcement is very clear. There's going to be biscuits, there's going to be gravy, and things will get messy due to the "wrasslin'" that will be taking place.

The "Let's go crazy in the gravy!" is what some people like to refer to as a taste of culture. This isn’t new for strip clubs. Lainey Wilson recently talked about being taken to one of these forms of pure entertainment.

So like I said. Mark your calendars, grab some ones, and for the hell of it grab a ticket to the game, do some tailgating and enjoy the Biscuits and Gravy Wrasslin'.