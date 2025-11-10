‘Star Wars’ Actor Accuses Disney of Allowing ‘Fascism’ After Jimmy Kimmel Ban

There’s a reason Hollywood loves Oscar Isaac: he says what the industry wants to hear

In a galaxy far, far away, Oscar Isaac seems to have left reality behind.

In a new interview with GQ, the 46-year-old Guatemalan actor said he is skeptical about ever working with Disney again, even though he became a global star through the company’s Star Wars franchise, following late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary television ban.

Isaac seems convinced he is "standing against fascism" by supporting Kimmel and distancing himself from the studio that made him both rich and famous.

When asked if he would work with Disney again, Isaac replied:

"Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great."

Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, once swore he would never return to the franchise. He also played the titular "Moon Knight" for Marvel.

Now he is outlining conditions to work with Disney again, a move that reeks of privilege and selective outrage.

Critics were quick to point out the irony. Isaac was notably silent when Disney removed Mandalorian actress Gina Carano over her political views, particularly her opposition to vaccine mandates. That silence speaks volumes about which kinds of "fascism" Hollywood’s elite choose to recognize.

Carano, championed by conservatives, sued Lucasfilm and settled.

While Isaac argues Disney will silence a person over their politics, the company proved the contrary in the case of Pedro Pascal, another Disney favorite.

In a similar case, Pascal spread politically dangerous points against Trump supporters and immigration agents on social media, but Disney remained silent.

When it came to Kimmel, however, Isaac had no hesitation. Supporting the late-night host was the safe play that guaranteed praise in Hollywood circles.

As GQ noted, Isaac’s comments came just days after Kimmel’s temporary suspension. The facts remain unchanged: Kimmel was taken off the air after his remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them," Kimmel said on his Sept. 23 show, using Kirk’s death as a political jab that backfired.

By late September, Disney and ABC quietly reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live! amid the uproar. Some reports suggested the decision was more about finances than fairness.

Kimmel’s overtly partisan show has been losing tens of millions annually while serving as a platform for his political monologues.

In Hollywood, truth matters less than picking the right side.

