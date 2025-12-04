Spotify Wrapped Is Actually Cool And The Last Fun Social Media Trend

Think you're too cool for Spotify Wrapped? You're probably not.

My colleague Austin Perry wrote a considered piece on why sharing Spotify Wrapped "sucks," which hit me to the core.

And I fully disagree because Spotify Wrapped is cool, even for someone who seldom checks in on platforms.

Considering its staggering reach, with 713 million monthly active users and 281 million paying subscribers, there is a strong chance someone you know is wrapped up in this trend.

In a world of oversharing, Spotify Wrapped is frankly one of the last worthwhile online fads.

Every December, the Spotify music app sends you a little yearbook-style recap that nicely lists the songs and singers you listened to most all year, so you can share them on socials and stir some conversation.

The Wrapped will inform your followers, based on your upload, how many hours you enjoyed them, your top genres, your VIBE, and the presumed age of the listener based on your music.

Just imagine the opposite of the Black Squares trend, which was totally soulless and fake-clout.

Plus, a year's worth of music activity is hard to hide or skew.

"Best of"-style stats about a person's music taste, wrapped in visually cheesy animations.

It's pure fun and the intended dopamine boost that social media was made for … not what it's become.

You can brag about being Morgan Wallen's 0.1% listener in the world, or claim to be a "cool guy" with the ladies by sharing the latest Taylor Swift album as your Most Listened To Album of the year.

So, for better or worse, it's an honest look into a person's music taste, one of the curated joys of life.

Wrapped, in my subjective outlook, is also one of the few trends worth resetting your password for once you realize you've been logged out of Instagram.

Good grief — even a Scrooge enjoys music.

At worst, this Spotify feature is cooler than the following: E-Sports, Liquid Death water, meat influencers, sometimes the NBA, Disney remakes, pickleball, Toronto, posting on LinkedIn and anything of that ilk.

ChatGPT can't fix it for you.

From The Rolling Stones to Hillsong, there's enough insight to discuss, but not all the details to get emotional about.

It acts as one of the purest topics for conversation.

It's the first thing you can discuss with family over Christmas and the last thing you'll show your pastor.

Perhaps I'll round up all the OutKick's Wrapped reports, assuming they own cellphones... those Luddites.

So, if you think you're "too cool" for Spotify Wrapped and own a social media profile, the sad truth is the rest of us are having fun online while you pretend to be above it.

Since it's not so serious, here's a quick glance at my stats for 2025.

Top Artists Listened To

Playboi Carti

Bruce Springsteen

Future

Washed Out

Panda Bear

The Breakdown

Total Songs: 2,104

Total Time: 38,132 Minutes

Genre Count: 333 Different Genres

Top Genres: Classic Rock, "Neo-Psychedelic"

Presumed Age: 78 Years Old (!!!)

Listening "Club": Cosmic Stereo Club... what the? Wait, 3% of listeners in the world fit this genre? I must be special. Thanks, Spotify.

