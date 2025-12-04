PSA: No One Cares About Your Spotify Wrapped

Keep it to yourself next year, people.

'Tis the season!

Yep, it's that time of year again, folks. No, not Christmastime (although I give you permission to hang your lights and listen to Mariah Carey).

I'm talking about Spotify Wrapped Season.

You see, every year, Spotify shows you what you've been listening to for that entire 12 month span, and compiles it into a fun and neat little presentation for you to reminisce on.

If it was a tough year, maybe some emo or breakup songs dominated your playlists.

Or maybe you were a big political podcast guy during an election year.

Either way, it's a fun feature that allows you to look back on the year that was your music and entertainment life.

But for the love of God, no one else cares a lick what your Spotify Wrapped looks like.

Congrats, you listened to some indie pop band no one gives a damn about, you're so edgy and cool!

Full disclosure, I shared my Wrapped to my Instagram stories, so maybe I'm part of the problem, but I didn't do it with the intent of shoving my musical preferences down other people's throats.

I just turned 33 last month, and my top artists consisted of bands like Van Halen and Megadeth, hardly the late-millennial music bible that it should be.

Spotify Wrapped is part of a bigger problem we have in our society that is spurred on by the advent and proliferation of social media: everyone assumes people care about what they have to say.

I'm sure your musical influences are fascinating to you and you alone, but unless you're some world-renowned recording artist, I can almost guarantee no one is hanging on your every musical suggestion.

"Yeah, I've been really inspired by Sabrina Carpenter lately. The way she rags on men really shaped my world view as a misandrist."

That's awesome!

I know I'm being a Grinch, but I could not care less about your musical journal from 2025.

Don't expect my heart to grow three sizes and start commenting on how cool it is that you discovered James Taylor this year, either.