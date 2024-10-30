SI Swimsuit Model Xandra Pohl Plays With Her Food As She Dials Up Marilyn Monroe For Her Birthday

Xandra Pohl wasn't about to celebrate her birthday quietly in a small apartment with a handful of friends and a homemade birthday cake. Not a chance, that's not how she rolls.

When she was named a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, she decided to go big. There was no going home. The DJ with a large TikTok following came out swinging.

Xandra knew what the opportunity meant. She knew there was an opportunity for her to be the next Kate Upton. It wasn’t an opportunity she was going to let pass her by.

She made an immediate impression when she attended the SI party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City in May, and she hasn't looked back. She hit summer and rolled through relationship rumors like a veteran.

Not even being shoved into the friend zone by Danny Amendola knocked her off track. It's been head down moving straight ahead like nothing ever happened.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl has a bright modeling future ahead of her

That takes us to today, the day before Halloween, and Xandra Pohl's 24th birthday. She dialed up Marilyn Monroe for a Halloween/birthday photo shoot where she played with her food.

When you swing and make solid contact, you know it immediately. The ball flies off your bat, and it's only a matter of what angle your bat's path took that's going to determine where the ball lands.

I imagine this is a similar feeling. Xandra had an idea and went for it. She put a photo shoot together, then made solid contact before watching it all fall into place.

Fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Olivia Ponton and the Cavinder Twins all took note and, as you would expect, passed along birthday wishes for Xandra.

Buckle up, year 24 is off to a promising start.