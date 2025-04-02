Spirit Airlines Passenger Takes Her Clothes Off & Has Her Bra Hold On For Dear Life During Gate Meltdown

Go ahead and put a big fat zero on the days without a meltdown at an airport or on an airplane because we have another one courtesy of the Spirit Airlines gate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

For our second airport meltdown in a row, we have a woman who decided to take her clothes off in front of her fellow passengers. Unlike the prior incident in Dallas, there doesn’t appear to be any property damage that took place.

Also, the nudity in this case is brief at best. The video captured in Fort Lauderdale shows what looks to be an argument of some kind taking place between the woman and a man nearby.

Taking off your clothes at the Spirit Airlines gate is an interesting tactic to end the argument, but I don’t know that anyone could be considered the winner here.

During the argument, she leaves her clothes on the floor, appears to adjust her bra, which is holding on for dear life, and states her case, although it's not clear as to what she's saying.

Not long after stepping out of her final article of clothing, a man appears holding the clothes and trying to hand them to her. The blurred-out box in the video suggests that her bra lost the battle of keeping her boobs covered up.

Taking your clothes off at an airport terminal may cause delays in your travel plans

She says a few words to the man as an officer arrives to make sure she puts her clothes back on. Another day at another Spirit Airlines gate.

The calm demeanor of all the other passengers at the gate indicates that this isn’t the first time they've seen such a scene while flying on the Walmart of the Skies.

All things considered, even with the clothes being taken off and the probable boobs on display, this was a relatively calm interaction. The situation could have easily gone sideways.

Again, there doesn’t appear to be any property damage, and she didn’t put up a fight when officers arrived. Does this mean she didn’t miss her flight? I doubt it, but she didn’t make things worse for herself and whoever she appeared to be arguing with.